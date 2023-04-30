Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns wave white flag in Game 1 statement loss vs. Nuggets

Apr 29, 2023, 9:20 PM | Updated: 10:41 pm

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the sec...

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray reacts after hitting a basket against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

DENVER – The Suns unveiled something completely unexpected on Saturday. Something you never expected to see in the postseason of 2023.

A white flag.

Maybe it was the altitude. Maybe it was the oxygen deficit paired with the hefty deficit on the scoreboard. But with 5:09 remaining in the fourth quarter, head coach Monty Williams pulled the plug and emptied the bench on a disjointed, demoralizing night in the Mile High City.

Yuck.

“We’ll be fine, I think,” Suns star Kevin Durant said.

RELATED STORIES

For the second consecutive playoff series, the Suns lost Game 1. This one felt different. This was a heavyweight performance from the top-seeded Nuggets, who ran the Suns out of the gym; featured the best player on the court (Jamal Murray); made every big shot and repelled every Phoenix rally.

The good news? It can’t get any worse.

“We’re going to be better next game,” Williams vowed.

There will be obvious scapegoats targeted by the fan base. Deandre Ayton played lazy and tired, finishing with 10 fewer points and 12 fewer rebounds than Nikola Jokic, despite being guarded by much smaller players for most of the game. Landry Shamet made one shot in 14 minutes while Cam Payne only touched the court in garbage time.

But the real culprit is math. The Nuggets attempted 17 more field goals. They made nine more three-point shots. They had 11 more rebounds, including 16 on the offensive glass. Meanwhile, the Suns’ five three-point attempts in the first half tied for the lowest 24-minute output of any team this season.

Again, nobody likes math. Especially the Suns, who have been plagued by a weak perimeter defense ever since Mikal Bridges left for Brooklyn. If they don’t get a better plan of attack on Denver’s sharpshooters, this series might be our worst nightmare.

“I thought we gave them their shots,” Williams said. “A few times we didn’t even get a hand up.”

The game started well. Durant opened with a 15-point first quarter, and for a while, appeared he was going to post monster numbers. But his fast start seemed to inspire Devin Booker to do the same, and the ball began to stick. The offense bogged down. And every time the Suns mounted some form of protest, they turned the ball over or missed simple shots at the rim.

“I thought they were just more physical and played with more force, especially in the second quarter,” Williams said. “That’s where we lost the momentum.”

The Suns have many issues to correct, including defensive focus, physicality and not losing Murray in transition. The pace of play on offense must get better. Same with the volume of three-point shots. He took solace in how the team rebounded from a Game 1 loss to the Clippers, and how their core players have plenty of big-game experience.

In a strong show of leadership, Durant shouldered most of the blame due to his seven turnovers, despite being his team’s best overall performer.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” he said. “I’m looking forward to Game 2, though.”

The Nuggets are a fast, deep team full of shot makers and they are clearly vibing on the perceived lack of respect. Many people, including the oddsmakers, installed the Suns as favorites in this series.

There was great suspicion regarding the Nuggets’ postseason pedigree, as Jokic’s previous two MVP trophies both resulted in dramatic playoff failure. Meanwhile, the Nuggets aren’t even the third favorite team in their own city, trailing the Broncos and the Avalanche. And the crowd at Ball Arena is not exactly hostile.

But after his sixth trey prompted a desperation timeout from the Suns, Murray played to the crowd. He whipped the gathering into a frenzy, delivering a strong message in the process.

“We’re ready for this! We’re ready for this,” Murray screamed.

That might be our biggest problem of all.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on 98.7.

Phoenix Suns

Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets smiles after drawing a hard foul from Chris Paul (3) of the...

Kellan Olson

Suns steamrolled by Nuggets, Jamal Murray and math in Game 1 loss

The Phoenix Suns put themselves in too deep of a hole after getting beat in the little areas early by the Denver Nuggets.

23 hours ago

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets outlets the ball while being guarded by Kevin Durant #35 of ...

Arizona Sports

Nuggets’ Jamal Murray ‘waiting for this’ in Game 1 win vs. Suns

Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray finished Game 1 with 34 points on 13-for-24 shooting, nine assists and two steals. 

23 hours ago

Kevin Durant (35) of the Phoenix Suns dribbles as Aaron Gordon (50) of the Denver Nuggets defends d...

Wills Rice

Turnovers, rebounding plague Suns in Game 1 blowout loss to Nuggets

The Suns fell behind in the second quarter of Game 1 against the Nuggets and couldn't come back in the 125-107 loss at Ball Arena in Denver.

23 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Bismack Biyombo (18) reaches for a rebound next to Washington Wizards' Daniel Gafford...

Austin Scott

Bismack Biyombo’s motivation to join title contender came after losing father

Suns' big man Bismack Biyombo is playing impactful minutes so far in the playoffs, with motivation to win being the main driver.

2 days ago

Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets passes around Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during th...

Kellan Olson

Suns-Nuggets series preview, Pt. 4: Potent bench could be Denver’s edge

The Denver Nuggets' bench has rounded into form this postseason and could be a tough matchup for the Phoenix Suns.

2 days ago

Mat Ishbia...

Arizona Sports

Mat Ishbia: Suns TV agreement to leave Bally was 100% ‘right thing’ for fans

Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia distilled his decision to leave Bally Sports Arizona down to one thing: fan experience.

2 days ago

Suns wave white flag in Game 1 statement loss vs. Nuggets