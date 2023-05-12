Close
Suns fail to show up in elimination Game 6 loss at home to Nuggets

May 11, 2023, 8:28 PM | Updated: 11:49 pm

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jake Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns were absolutely embarrassed in a win-or-go-home Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday night.

After the Suns were trailing 27-26 in the first quarter, the Nuggets went on a 17-0 run a never looked back en route to a 125-100 Western Conference semifinals-clinching win.

In what almost felt like a repeat of last year’s Game 7 debacle at home against the Dallas Mavericks in the same round of the NBA playoffs, Phoenix’s biggest stars failed to show up.

The Suns trailed the Mavs by 30 at halftime in that game as well.

Kevin Durant finished the night with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting, while Devin Booker scored 12 on a 4-for-13 clip from the field and a 1-of-3 mark from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, backup point guard Cam Payne — who started in place of the injured Chris Paul — led all Phoenix scorers with 31 points.

Payne shot an astounding 75% from the field on 12-of-16 shooting, including going a career-high 7-for-9 from three-point range. He also added two assists and six rebounds in over 41 minutes played.

The Nuggets were led by a three-headed monster of Nikola Jokic (32), Jamal Murray (26) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (21), who combined for 79 points in the contest.

The Suns are also playing without center Deandre Ayton, who is out due to a deep rib contusion.

