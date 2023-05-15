The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to “pretty aggressively” pursue the services of former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania adds that if Williams is ready to coach immediately — the head coach is expected to take some time away with his family — he would be at the top of the list for the Bucks’ coaching search in addition to garnering interest from the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

“The Pistons are going through their own search, they just interviewed three finalists,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Monday.

“But if you have a guy like Monty Williams available … you have to take a look at a guy like that if he wants to come and be a part of this upstart rebuilding, young organization and have a blank slate — 4-5-year contract potentially. I do think there will be significant interest in Monty Williams in the marketplace.”

Much like the Suns, the Bucks dismissed former head coach Mike Budenholzer following a disappointing showing in the postseason in the form of a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.

The Pistons are looking to fill their head-coaching vacancy after Dwane Casey stepped down from the role for a position in Detroit’s front office in April.

As for the Raptors, they’re searching for a new coach following the firing of Nick Nurse last month, who took the team to the NBA Finals in 2019.

The news of Milwaukee’s interest in Williams comes after the former Suns head coach was fired Saturday on the heels of his fourth season in the Valley that ended with a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Among the candidates the Suns are reportedly interested in include Budenholzer, Nurse, Suns assistant Kevin Young and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, though he would need to be lured away from Los Angeles as he is still under contract.

Williams was quick to make an impact in Phoenix, turning a bottom-of-the-barrel Suns team into a legit playoff contender in just his second season, highlighted by an NBA Finals berth.

He also picked up NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2021-22.

