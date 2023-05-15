Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Bucks, others expected to pursue ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams

May 15, 2023, 10:25 AM

Former Suns head coach Monty Williams...

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to “pretty aggressively” pursue the services of former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania adds that if Williams is ready to coach immediately — the head coach is expected to take some time away with his family — he would be at the top of the list for the Bucks’ coaching search in addition to garnering interest from the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

“The Pistons are going through their own search, they just interviewed three finalists,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

“But if you have a guy like Monty Williams available … you have to take a look at a guy like that if he wants to come and be a part of this upstart rebuilding, young organization and have a blank slate — 4-5-year contract potentially. I do think there will be significant interest in Monty Williams in the marketplace.”

Much like the Suns, the Bucks dismissed former head coach Mike Budenholzer following a disappointing showing in the postseason in the form of a first-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.

The Pistons are looking to fill their head-coaching vacancy after Dwane Casey stepped down from the role for a position in Detroit’s front office in April.

As for the Raptors, they’re searching for a new coach following the firing of Nick Nurse last month, who took the team to the NBA Finals in 2019.

The news of Milwaukee’s interest in Williams comes after the former Suns head coach was fired Saturday on the heels of his fourth season in the Valley that ended with a second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Among the candidates the Suns are reportedly interested in include Budenholzer, Nurse, Suns assistant Kevin Young and Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, though he would need to be lured away from Los Angeles as he is still under contract.

Williams was quick to make an impact in Phoenix, turning a bottom-of-the-barrel Suns team into a legit playoff contender in just his second season, highlighted by an NBA Finals berth.

He also picked up NBA Coach of the Year honors in 2021-22.

Phoenix Suns

Assistant coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns talks with Chris Paul #3 during the first quarter o...

Kellan Olson

Bucks get permission to interview Suns’ Kevin Young, per report

The Bucks have received permission to interview Suns associate head coach Kevin Young, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

16 hours ago

Tyronn Lue, Clippers...

Kevin Zimmerman

Empire of the Suns: Who we like as a new Phoenix head coach

The pros and cons of the Monty Williams hire and who would fit best around him as the next Phoenix Suns head coach.

16 hours ago

Monty Williams, Devin Booker, Chris Paul...

Kevin Zimmerman

Charania: Suns fired Monty Williams with Booker, Durant in the loop

Shams Charania believes the Phoenix Suns consulted Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the decision to fire Monty Williams.

16 hours ago

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) receives applause as he steps off the court near the end of...

Associated Press

Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers

The Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the f...

Dan Bickley

Monty Williams deserved to be fired by Suns, more changes warranted

Monty Williams once stood on a pedestal, praised for instilling culture, mentoring young players, returning respect and dignity to Phoenix.

2 days ago

Mike Budenholzer...

Arizona Sports

Suns interested in Lue, Budenholzer, Nurse, Young for head-coaching vacancy

Now that the Phoenix Suns are searching for a new head coach, who are the top candidates? Kevin Young, Mike Budenholzer and Nick Nurse.

2 days ago

Report: Bucks, others expected to pursue ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams