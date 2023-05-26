PG Frankie Collins returns to ASU after testing NBA Draft waters

Point guard Frankie Collins is returning to the Arizona State Sun Devils for a second season and will represent Bobby Hurley’s lone returning starter.

The sophomore announced on April 1 that he was entering the 2023 NBA Draft pool while holding onto his college eligibility, he said in an Instagram post.

“I have also been blessed to have coach Bobby Hurley as my coach and the entire ASU staff who welcomed me in with open arms,” Collins wrote. “I am grateful and forever indebted for the leadership and support that you have provided thus far.

“To my immediate family, my close friends and my extended basketball family (Sun Devil Nation), and everyone who has been a part of my journey so far, you have helped me take major leaps on and off the court this past year,” Collins added.

The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen to keep their eligibility is next Wednesday.

The draft is June 22.

Collins transferred to ASU from Michigan last offseason and started 33 games as the Sun Devils’ point guard.

He averaged 28.2 minutes per contest in which he produced 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

The former four-star recruit shot 40.1% from the floor, 33.8% from beyond the arc and 62.2% from the free-throw line in 2022-23.

In the NCAA Tournament matchup with TCU, Collins provided eight points in 28 minutes, including an emphatic slam early in the second half to give ASU a nine-point advantage. The Sun Devils fell 72-70, though, ending their run in the Round of 64 after beating Nevada in the First Four.

