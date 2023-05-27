Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Budda Baker expected to be back with Cardinals ‘when it’s time to be there’

May 26, 2023, 5:17 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has finally spoken.

In a snippet of an interview with 12Sports’ Cam Cox, the safety said he’ll be back among the organization “when it’s time to be there.”

“When it’s time to be there, I’ll be there smiling, same regular guy that I am,” he told Cox. “Just excited to see those guys again.

“For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect,” the safety added. “Letting my agent handle all that type of stuff.”

RELATED STORIES

Baker later on in the interview specified he was excited to get going at training camp.

That’s not the only mandatory work on the docket, however.

The first key date to watch is less than a month away on June 13, when Arizona takes the practice fields at its training facility for mandatory minicamp.

Then comes training camp a month later.

The news of Baker’s planned return comes after he was among the no-shows for Arizona’s voluntary organized team activities last week.

And while he is not expected to attend the next two waves, the safety will still get the work in on his own time.

“Just continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic and being the best person I can be outside of football as well and just enjoying life, enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day and just excited to go back and play football again,” Baker said.

It was the latest chapter in an offseason that saw multiple reports come out saying Baker had requested a trade from the organization as far back as February unless he received a new contract that would make him the highest paid safety in the game.

Shortly after those reports surfaced, Baker posted to Twitter expressing his love for Cardinals fans.

A day before that post, the safety removed “AZ” from his Twitter bio and posted an Instagram story citing “proper training” after the Cardinals received poor grades for their weight room from players this offseason in an NFLPA poll.

He didn’t stop there, either, posting a Michael Jordan meme to Twitter that said “that’s all I needed for him to do that and it became personal for me,” depicting a potential rift with the team.

“I think Budda will show up when he wants to show up,” first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters during OTAs on Monday. “He’s been awesome.

“He kind of wears us out a little bit with the tape and different things like that. But he’s working and he’ll get himself ready to play.”

Despite missing two games due to a sprained ankle, Baker led Arizona in combined tackles with 111 and was one of three players with multiple interceptions last season.

Baker signed a four-year, $59 million contract extension on his rookie deal with the Cardinals in 2020 and is owed over $27 million over the next two seasons.

The two-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 93 games as a Cardinal, racking up 650 tackles, seven interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 32 tackles for loss and 15 QB hits.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray takes in voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Jeff Driskel runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL room runs through drills during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DLs Kevin Strong (left) and L.J. Collier (right) look on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL L.J. Collier looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Carlos Watkins looks on during voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zach Pascal warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OL Josh Jones warms up ahead of voluntary OTAs on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins...

Arizona Sports

Isaiah Simmons, NFL world react to Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins

The NFL world was left surprised Friday morning with the Cardinals' announced release of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

20 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ release of DeAndre Hopkins a product of his contract situation

The announced release of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday is a tough look. Or is it?

20 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at State Farm Stadium as his team ...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins' time in the desert has come to a close. The Arizona Cardinals released Hopkins on Friday.

20 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals new regime...

Jake Anderson

Cardinals receive mid-tier grade from PFF for new regime’s offseason moves

The Arizona Cardinals' new regime recently completed its first free agency period and NFL Draft at the helm.

20 hours ago

Jonathan Gannon...

Dan Bickley

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon has become Eagles’ Super Bowl scapegoat

Thanks to the perceived outrage in Philadelphia, Jonathan Gannon is suddenly considered one of the more unscrupulous coaches in the NFL.

2 days ago

Tony Jefferson...

Arizona Sports

Former Cardinals S Tony Jefferson retiring from NFL

Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is retiring from the game of football after nine NFL seasons.

2 days ago

Budda Baker expected to be back with Cardinals ‘when it’s time to be there’