Report: Bucks nearing deal to hire current Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin

May 27, 2023, 11:24 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

Adrian Griffin (courtesy Facebook)....

Adrian Griffin (courtesy Facebook).

(courtesy Facebook)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Milwaukee Bucks are close to hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Bucks are seeking a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer following five seasons with Milwaukee. His 2021 squad beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals.

This year, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat 4–1 in the first round of the playoffs.

Griffin has coached for five different teams in 16 years. He began his coaching career as a Bucks assistant. His NBA playing career spanned nine years with stops in Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Seattle.

He was a member of the Raptors staff when the organization won the NBA title in 2019.

Griffin was not mentioned as a candidate for the vacant Phoenix Suns head coaching position. With the Bucks’ head coaching position now filled, candidates that were reportedly in the running for both jobs are still available for the Suns, including Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting Nurse pulled his name from consideration for the Bucks’ job, creating the opportunity for Griffin.

