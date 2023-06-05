Defenseman Patrik Koch signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, the team announced.

The 26-year-old has played the past three years in the Czech Extraliga for HC Vitkovice.

He posted 3-9-12 and 69 penalty minutes over 46 games this past season. He added two goals and two assists in 16 playoff games.

“We are very pleased to have Patrik join our organization,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a team release. “He is a competitive, defensive defenseman with good puck moving capability and was an integral contributor to the Slovak National Team’s defense for many years. We look forward to seeing him in training camp.”

Koch also played in the Czech Extraliga for HC Kometa Brno from 2015-17, where he was teammates with current Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Koch has appeared for HC Kosice in the Slovak Extraliga for HC Kosice over parts of 2015-19.

He played in the United States for one season in 2014, appearing in 23 games for the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers.

