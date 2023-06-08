Suns assistant Patrick Mutombo reportedly headed to Bucks

Former Phoenix Suns assistant coach Patrick Mutombo is heading to Milwaukee to join new head coach Adrian Griffin’s staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mutombo was brought in last offseason and joined former Suns head coach Monty Williams’ staff for one season. His previous coaching experience with the Toronto Raptors organization from 2016-22 had some overlap with Griffin.

Mutombo’s departure is part of what will be the usual shuffling NBA teams see when moving on from one head coach and hiring another. Phoenix fired Williams and brought in Frank Vogel. It retained head associate coach Kevin Young, who was a finalist for the job alongside Vogel. In addition, longtime veteran coach David Fizdale joins the staff as well. Both of those assistants were names owner Mat Ishbia paid up for to ensure Vogel had a proper staff.

The rest of the staff is being built and answers to the questions of who else outside of Young stays (if anybody) will soon arrive.

Williams immediately taking a job with the Detroit Pistons complicates matters if the Suns and Vogel are interested in bringing back other members of the staff.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reported on Friday that Jarrett Jack was a priority for Williams to bring with him. Jack, a 13-year NBA veteran that got his start in coaching by joining Williams’ Suns in the 2021-22 season, is well regarded as a coach with a bright future and has an ability to connect with players.

Outside of Jack and looking at the rest of the staff, we should start with Bryan Gates. He’s been coaching since 1997 and in the NBA since 2009, also coming to Phoenix in the summer of 2021. He was the unofficial replacement on the staff when Willie Green left to lead the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gates, alongside Young, appeared to be the main braintrust for Williams and focused more on defense while Young was the more offensive-minded assistant. Phoenix’s defensive ratings in the regular season of third and seventh backed up the work Gates did. Williams last season rotated the seating on the front row of the bench to not keep some assistants glued to the second row all year but Gates and Young always held their permanent seats next to the head coach.

Mark Bryant and Michael Ruffin are two other veteran coaches from Phoenix’s staff last season while Brian Randle and Scott Scalzi are newer to the gig, each taking a turn at coaching the Suns’ summer league squad the last two years.

