Coyotes place Zack Kassian, Patrick Nemeth on unconditional waivers

Jun 20, 2023, 11:35 AM

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of the Arizona Coyotes logo on the jersey worn by Joha...

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong announced Tuesday that Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth were placed on unconditional waivers and will be bought out.

Kassian’s buyout sits at $1.5 million over a span of two years, saving the Coyotes $767,000 in total salaries, according to Cap Friendly. He was traded by the Edmonton Oilers back in July 2022 as part of a deal that included Arizona getting the No. 29 pick in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft where they selected defenseman Maveric Lamoureux.

Nemeth had one year remaining on his contract at $2.5 million. His buyout will save the Coyotes $1,166,667 in actual salary. He became a Coyote last July when he and a future draft pick were traded by the New York Rangers in exchange for Ty Emberson.

In Kassian’s first year as a Coyote, he scored two goals but didn’t have any assists in the 52 games he played in.

In Nemeth’s first year as a Coyote, he had five assists in the 75 games he played in.

The Coyotes now have $23.3 million in cap hit from players who will not play a game in 2023-24.

Coyotes place Zack Kassian, Patrick Nemeth on unconditional waivers