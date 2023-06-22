It’s draft day for the Phoenix Suns, who as it stands have a second-round pick on Thursday.

The Suns pick 52nd, their own second-rounder.

The final round of NBA mock drafts trend toward the Suns picking either Miami Hurricanes wing Jordan Miller or a few project centers.

People are assuming there is a Deandre Ayton trade on the horizon. Even without that, Bismack Biyombo and Jock Landale are free agents, though there’s reason to believe they will attempt to re-sign at least one of those players.

As for Miller, it would make sense. He’s a 3-and-D wing who went to Miami, the same school as Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones.

A five-year college player at George Mason and Miami, he was the second-leading scorer on the national runner-up (15.3 points per game), who was efficient (55% overall) and took a step as a three-point shooter (35% on 2.5 attempts per game) this past season.

He’s also got pretty darn good length in a slim frame, can create with a few dribbles and rebounds at a solid rate.

Beyond Miller, Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye, Florida center Colin Castleton and UConn’s Adama Sanogo are mocked to Phoenix, as is project wing Emoni Bates, who we covered in the previous edition of this mock-draft outlook.

2023 NBA mock draft picks – Suns

57th overall: Miami wing Jordan Miller

52nd overall: Florida center Colin Castleton

If the Suns move Deandre Ayton, then they’ll likely need to add some centers on the cheap. Castleton could develop into a solid two-way presence.

52nd overall: UConn center Adama Sanogo

With the addition of Bradley Beal and an established backcourt, the Suns can add some more size in the post and defensive presence this late in the draft with Sanogo. He was one of the best rebounders during the regular season and in the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages and can be slotted beside Deandre Ayton in the post or give solid secondary minutes off the bench right away.

52nd overall: Washington State C Mouhamed Gueye

In a draft with limited true bigs, Gueye should hear his named called after a productive season that highlighted a combination of post skill, mid-range touch, face-up driving potential and rebounding motor.

Eastern Michigan wing Emoni Bates

