Giants get to Zach Davies, D-backs drop series opener

The Giants roughed up Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies, while San Francisco’s Logan Webb found a groove in an 8-5 win at Oracle Park.

The D-backs erased a 3-1 early deficit but could not overcome a Giants five-spot in the fifth inning.

Arizona’s (46-31) lead in the division shrunk to 2.5 games, as the Giants (43-33) won their 11th of 12 games.

All four National League West teams excluding Arizona won on Friday night.

Davies failed to record an out in the fifth inning for the third straight start. He struggled with walks, and a two-out base on balls in the third led to three runs. He walked LaMonte Wade Jr. to lead off the fifth and exited after a Joc Pederson single and J.D. Davis double.

Joe Mantiply entered and didn’t prove to be much of an upgrade, allowing a double followed by a home run to rookie catcher Patrick Bailey to balloon the score, 8-4.

Davies has a 9.00 ERA in five starts this month, while Mantiply has allowed eight earned runs in eight innings since his latest return from the injured list (hamstring).

The veteran righty allowed six earned runs and only tossed 40 strikes out of 79 pitches on Friday. The average exit velocity against him was 94.8 mph.

The D-backs managed to get the game-tying run up to the plate with two outs in the eighth inning. An Alek Thomas double set up Evan Longoria with two on and two outs. The score was 8-5, but Longoria was caught looking at a borderline slider low and away from Tyler Rogers.

Giants closer Camilo Doval entered and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, capped by a fantastic diving play by SS Brandon Crawford.

Longoria initially put the D-backs on the board with a solo blast in his return to Oracle Park during the second inning. The former Giant has homered in five of his last 10 starts.

The D-backs grabbed a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth. Jake McCarthy led off with a single, followed by a Geraldo Perdomo double down the first-base line. Ketel Marte singled in a run, and Perdomo scored on a fielder’s choice.

Webb retired the next seven hitters, pitching seven innings for the eighth time in 10 starts. He’s allowed four earned runs in 14 frames against the D-backs this season.

The Giants are 4-0 over his last four outings.

Four San Francisco batters recorded multiple hits, including RF Michael Conforto who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Diamondbacks played three straight in Milwaukee then a makeup game in Washington before flying cross-country to the Bay Area. Before Friday, Arizona had won eight of its last nine road games and was 12-2 over its last 14.

Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth inning.

Thomas made a leaping catch at the wall in the eighth to potentially save a run.

The D-backs will send Merrill Kelly to the bump to even the series. Arizona is 6-1 in Kelly’s last seven starts. He allowed one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

