Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Giants get to Zach Davies, D-backs drop series opener

Jun 23, 2023, 9:48 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm

Zach Davies...

Zach Davies #27 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the bottom of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 23, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Giants roughed up Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies, while San Francisco’s Logan Webb found a groove in an 8-5 win at Oracle Park.

The D-backs erased a 3-1 early deficit but could not overcome a Giants five-spot in the fifth inning.

Arizona’s (46-31) lead in the division shrunk to 2.5 games, as the Giants (43-33) won their 11th of 12 games.

All four National League West teams excluding Arizona won on Friday night.

Davies failed to record an out in the fifth inning for the third straight start. He struggled with walks, and a two-out base on balls in the third led to three runs. He walked LaMonte Wade Jr. to lead off the fifth and exited after a Joc Pederson single and J.D. Davis double.

Joe Mantiply entered and didn’t prove to be much of an upgrade, allowing a double followed by a home run to rookie catcher Patrick Bailey to balloon the score, 8-4.

RELATED STORIES

Davies has a 9.00 ERA in five starts this month, while Mantiply has allowed eight earned runs in eight innings since his latest return from the injured list (hamstring).

The veteran righty allowed six earned runs and only tossed 40 strikes out of 79 pitches on Friday. The average exit velocity against him was 94.8 mph.

The D-backs managed to get the game-tying run up to the plate with two outs in the eighth inning. An Alek Thomas double set up Evan Longoria with two on and two outs. The score was 8-5, but Longoria was caught looking at a borderline slider low and away from Tyler Rogers.

Giants closer Camilo Doval entered and slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, capped by a fantastic diving play by SS Brandon Crawford.

Longoria initially put the D-backs on the board with a solo blast in his return to Oracle Park during the second inning. The former Giant has homered in five of his last 10 starts.

The D-backs grabbed a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth. Jake McCarthy led off with a single, followed by a Geraldo Perdomo double down the first-base line. Ketel Marte singled in a run, and Perdomo scored on a fielder’s choice.

Webb retired the next seven hitters, pitching seven innings for the eighth time in 10 starts. He’s allowed four earned runs in 14 frames against the D-backs this season.

The Giants are 4-0 over his last four outings.

Four San Francisco batters recorded multiple hits, including RF Michael Conforto who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Diamondbacks played three straight in Milwaukee then a makeup game in Washington before flying cross-country to the Bay Area. Before Friday, Arizona had won eight of its last nine road games and was 12-2 over its last 14.

Extras

Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the eighth inning.

Thomas made a leaping catch at the wall in the eighth to potentially save a run.

Up next

The D-backs will send Merrill Kelly to the bump to even the series. Arizona is 6-1 in Kelly’s last seven starts. He allowed one run in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. on 98.7, ArizonaSports.com and the Arizona Sports app. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Giants...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks-Giants preview: Best of NL West meet near halfway point

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants face off this weekend as two of the hottest clubs in the National League.

22 hours ago

Corbin Carroll #7 and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field before a g...

Kellan Olson

Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. finalists for All-Star starter spots

D-backs' Corbin Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made the cut as finalists for two starting positions in the National League outfield.

2 days ago

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against ...

Associated Press

Marte 3-run homer leads Diamondbacks over Nationals

Ketel Marte hit a three-run homer over Washington's bullpen in right field, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a win Thursday.

2 days ago

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez looks on in the dugout before a baseball game against th...

Associated Press

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected, performs old-school tirade vs. D-backs

Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in Thursday’s game against the D-backs, then kicked dirt near the plate and crouched in response.

2 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Arizona Sports

Speed test: D-backs’ Corbin Carroll scores from first on grounder up the middle

In the first inning Thursday morning in Washington D.C. Corbin Carrol scored on a lazy grounder up the middle.

2 days ago

Bally Sports Arizona, Diamondbacks...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports operator asks out of Diamondbacks TV contract

Diamond Sports, the owner of Bally Sports Arizona, filed in court a request to reject the television contract of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

2 days ago

Giants get to Zach Davies, D-backs drop series opener