The Phoenix Suns and guard Josh Okogie have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The terms of the new contract were not disclosed by Haynes.

The 24-year-old averaged 7.3 points on 39.1% shooting and 33.5% from long range to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 72 games played (26 starts) after coming to Phoenix from the Minnesota Timberwolves as a free agent last year.

He signed a one-year, $2 million deal on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Despite only playing 18.8 minutes per game in the regular season, he did see an increase during the first round of the playoffs last season, playing 20 minutes per contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. His time on the court regressed following the round behind 15 minutes per contest across five games played against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns will look to the fifth-year player to fill in behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the upcoming season.

Okogie was originally drafted by the Timberwolves in 2018 out of Georgia Tech and played his first four years in Minneapolis.

