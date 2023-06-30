Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns agree to terms on new deal

Jun 30, 2023, 3:14 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Phoenix Suns Josh Okogie...

Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Phoenix Suns and guard Josh Okogie have agreed to terms on a two-year deal, per Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

The terms of the new contract were not disclosed by Haynes.

The 24-year-old averaged 7.3 points on 39.1% shooting and 33.5% from long range to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 72 games played (26 starts) after coming to Phoenix from the Minnesota Timberwolves as a free agent last year.

RELATED STORIES

He signed a one-year, $2 million deal on a veteran’s minimum contract.

Despite only playing 18.8 minutes per game in the regular season, he did see an increase during the first round of the playoffs last season, playing 20 minutes per contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. His time on the court regressed following the round behind 15 minutes per contest across five games played against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns will look to the fifth-year player to fill in behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the upcoming season.

Okogie was originally drafted by the Timberwolves in 2018 out of Georgia Tech and played his first four years in Minneapolis.

Phoenix Suns

Keita Bates-Diop...

Arizona Sports

Keita Bates-Diop agrees on 2-year contract with Suns

Forward Keita Bates-Diop, who last played for the Spurs, agreed to a two-year contract with the Phoenix Suns as NBA free agency opened.

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Damion Lee (10) celebrates after a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA bas...

Arizona Sports

Damion Lee agrees to 1-year deal with Phoenix Suns, report says

Shooting guard Damion Lee has agreed to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

16 hours ago

Drew Eubanks...

Arizona Sports

Suns agree to terms with free agent forward Drew Eubanks

The Phoenix Suns agreed to a two-year contract with free agent Drew Eubanks, according to multiple reports. 

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns' Jock Landale celebrates a dunk against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of a...

Arizona Sports

Report: Suns plan to pull qualifying offer for C Jock Landale

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly planning to pull their qualifying offer to big man Jock Landale, making him an unrestricted free agent.

16 hours ago

Isaiah Todd attempts a dunk...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns release 2023 Vegas Summer League roster

The Phoenix Suns' NBA Summer League roster released Friday afternoon includes rookie Toumani Camara, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd.

16 hours ago

Jordan Goodwin, Wizards...

Kevin Zimmerman

Jordan Goodwin aims to wear down Suns opponents

Bradley Beal's and Jordan Goodwin's St. Louis ties brought them together. Now they get to continue a relationship with the Phoenix Suns.

16 hours ago

Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns agree to terms on new deal