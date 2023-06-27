Close
Arizona Coyotes’ Matias Maccelli makes 2022-23 All-Rookie Team

Jun 27, 2023, 1:45 PM

Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots to score a goal past goaltender Jack Campbell #36...

Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots to score a goal past goaltender Jack Campbell #36 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena. The Oilers defeated the Coyotes 5-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Delaney Penn's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli was named to the 2022-23 NHL All-Rookie team on Monday, the NHL announced.

The 5-foot 11, 276-pound Maccelli was drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall by the Coyotes in the 2019 draft.

He is the fourth player in franchise history to be one of the top two in rookie scoring. He finished at 11-38-49 despite missing 18 of 82 games.

Maccelli is the first Coyotes/Jets player to pace rookies in assists with 38, and he was placed first among the 2022-23 rookie leaders in points per game with a minimum of 10 games played (0.77).

Among rookies, Maccelli was also third in power-play assists (12), fourth in power-play points (13) and 14th in power-play goals (11).

The Professional Hockey Writers Association gave Maccelli 164 points in the voting at the conclusion of the regular season. Maccelli followed first-ranked forward Matty Beniers, who had 195 points.

2022-23 NHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender

Stuart Skinner: Edmonton Oilers

Defensemen

Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Forwards

Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars

