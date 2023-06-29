Close
Coyotes select Daniil But with No. 12 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Jun 28, 2023, 5:40 PM

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes attends rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draf...

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes attends rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at Gila River Arena on July 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kelsey Grant/NHLI via Getty Images)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes selected Daniil But with the No. 12 overall pick in Wednesday’s NHL Draft, the team’s second pick of the night.

But follows Arizona picking defender Dmitri Simashev No. 6 overall.

The No. 12 pick is a winger that hails from Yaroslavl Jr. in Russia and tallied 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points in 26 games in the MHL last season. The 6-foot-5, 203 pound winger was Shimashev’s teammate for the last three seasons.

The first thing that jumps out at you with But – once you get past the way he towers over everyone else on the ice – is just how coordinated, dextrous, and creative he is with the puck on his stick,” Elite Prospects said.

“His ability to chain difficult pass receptions into handling moves and handling moves into passes or shots is really quite remarkable. Not even just for someone his size, either. On top of that, But is a potent finisher, capable of getting his shot off on either leg, with a quick release, and almost textbook mechanical form.”

Arizona acquired the pick when it shipped defender Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline.

But will join the Coyotes’ young nucleus of Simashev, forward Dylan Guenther (No. 9 pick in 2021), center Logan Cooley (No. 3 in 2022), Matias Maccelli (named to NHL All-Rookie team this year) and a young defensive group.

Guenther split time in Arizona and in the WHL where he dominated with the Seattle Thunderbirds this last year.

Cooley has yet to join Arizona’s ranks as the highly touted prospect continues to chase a national championship with the University of Minnesota.

The Coyotes have one pick in the second round, four third-round picks, one fourth-round pick and two picks each in rounds 5 and 6. Additionally, Arizona has seven picks in the first three rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Arizona fans should keep an eye out to see if general manager Bill Armstrong has any more tricks up his sleeve to cash in some of the Coyotes’ future assets to help a budding team in the Valley.

