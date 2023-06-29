Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Kyrie Irving reportedly expects to meet with Suns, but it doesn’t add up

Jun 29, 2023, 12:16 PM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Nets...

Kyrie Irving #11 and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talk during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

We already know the Phoenix Suns sit bunched up beyond the first tax apron with four maximum contracts on the roster. Somehow, the possibility of adding point guard Kyrie Irving remains in the news cycle, as Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that the free agent is expected to meet with the Suns, Dallas Mavericks and possibly the Houston Rockets.

It would be a massive surprise if that is anything but a move to force the Mavericks into meeting Irving’s contract demands. Long-time NBA reporter Marc Stein, a podcast co-host with Haynes who is plugged into the Dallas market, has reported in his newsletter this past week that the Mavs are the only leader in the clubhouse to retain Irving.

For Phoenix, the avenues to even acquire another max deal is near-impossible without a sign-and-trade that even more severely limits the team. Deandre Ayton, who has been linked to the Mavericks, would need to be sent out if Irving is to join the already-assembled trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

RELATED STORIES

Suns president of basketball operations and GM James Jones said Thursday he will keep free-agency plans internal when reporters asked if the team was planning on meeting with Irving.

Such a sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at the first tax apron at $172 million, a number they are already millions of dollars over with nine players on the roster. To reduce the team’s salary total, Irving would need to take a massive paycut to make closer to $20 than the $40-plus million he could earn on a max deal with Dallas. The Mavs would additionally need to clear cap space via trade or rescinding rights of their current free agents.

On the Phoenix end of things, the Suns would have rescind qualifying offers and cap holds to their own free agents, including Jock Landale, who already has reportedly been tendered as a restricted free agent.

The most logical route for the Suns to acquire Irving is on a veteran minimum deal.

Even for the walks-to-his-own-beat-while-saging-an-arena Irving, that would be quite a gulp to swallow considering his talent.

Irving, 31, averaged 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year in 60 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

Imagining that Irving is willing to take less money leads to the next question: How would that work on the basketball court and on a team?

The Suns can sell Booker, Beal and Durant working together in basketball terms. Adding another ball-dominant player to the mix does, at some point, lead to redundancy.

Defensively, there’s the argument that assembling four three-level perimeter scorers won’t be a net positive considering what is given up on the defensive end, regardless if that includes trading or keeping Ayton’s hot-and-cold defensive abilities.

Egos would probably come into play, at a much higher level here in Phoenix than when Goran Dragic complained about standing in the corner too much just a half-season into spending time with Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Thomas in the backcourt.

These things happen in this league even between superstars who force their way to new homes, and Irving has quite a history of breaking up such marriages.

That’s not the only luggage: Irving has forced his way out of town too much, chose his vaccination status over his team and doubled down on his opinions after spreading antisemitic content on social media.

Irving may do illogical things, so his accepting less money is a possibility. Even in understanding that, there’s just too much illogic from a basketball perspective to believe there is real juice to the Suns adding an eight-time All-Star.

Empire of the Suns

Danny Green #14 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts to a call during the game against the Charlotte H...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns free agency targets on minimum: Wings

Wings are among the most valuable positions in the league. Can the Phoenix Suns find a bargain in free agency?

2 days ago

Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers passes the ball against the Wyoming Cowboys during the Legen...

Kellan Olson

Toumani Camara arrives to Suns ‘comfortable’ with identity on court

The NBA dream becoming a reality is still setting in for Phoenix Suns second-round pick Toumani Camara. That is understandable.

3 days ago

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Houston Rockets during the seco...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns free agency targets on minimum: Guards

The Phoenix Suns enter free agency on Friday afternoon with the veteran's minimum at their disposal and will have to find some steals.

3 days ago

Suns C Deandre Ayton and Mavericks G Luka Doncic...

Kevin Zimmerman

Report: Suns cooled talks around Deandre Ayton trade to Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns opted to move forward with Deandre Ayton despite discussing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, reports Marc Stein.

3 days ago

Suns F Torrey Craig guard the Clippers'Kawhi Leonard...

Kellan Olson

Which free agents should the Suns re-sign for 2023-24?

The Phoenix Suns' offseason begins by determining which of their own free agents, including Torrey Craig and Jock Landale, they can re-sign.

3 days ago

Toumani Camara #2 of the Dayton Flyers shoots the ball against Hunter Maldonado #24 of the Wyoming ...

Kellan Olson

Dayton coach: Suns’ Toumani Camara knows ‘who he is’ as player

Toumani Camara is going to have an opportunity not many picks in the 50s get. He's going to be able to compete for playing time right away

7 days ago

Kyrie Irving reportedly expects to meet with Suns, but it doesn’t add up