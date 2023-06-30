The Phoenix Suns announced their NBA Summer League roster on Friday afternoon.

Those headed to Las Vegas this offseason include forward Toumani Camara, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft earlier this month.

Camara joins the Suns after spending four college seasons split between Georgia and Dayton. The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder averaged 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game this past season.

Guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Isaiah Todd are two more names that will suit in Sin City. The players were a part of a trade package this offseason to land Bradley Beal.

Another name to crack the roster is former Arizona Wildcats center Keanu Pinder.

Pinder spent two seasons with the Wildcats from 2016-18. Following his time in Tucson, the center headed overseas where’s he’s remained ever since.

This past March, Pinder signed a two-year deal with the Perth Wildcat of the NBL.

The Summer Suns will be led by assistant coach Quinton Crawford.

The NBA Summer League runs from July 7-17.

Phoenix Suns 2023 NBA Summer League roster

– Barry Brown Jr., guard

– Gabe Brown, forward

– Toumani Camara, forward

– Marcus Carr, guard

– Jawun Evans, guard

– Savion Flagg, forward

– Eugene German, guard

– Jordan Goodwin, guard

– Hunter Hale, guard

– Trey Jemison, center

– Louis Olinde, forward

– Keanu Pinder, center

– Grant Sherfield, guard

– Isaiah Todd, forward

– Jordan Usher, forward

