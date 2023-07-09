Camara shines, Goodwin hurt in summer Suns’ loss to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns’ two key players to watch on their summer league team were standouts in the team’s debut on Saturday, an 84-75 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Second-round pick Toumani Camara led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-13 shooting. Third-year guard Jordan Goodwin provided 12 points, three rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes.

Camara, known primarily for his defense, showed a whole lot in his offensive arsenal. On top of some spot-up situations with his 3, the wing showed some of his big man skills, too.

Summer league head coach Quinton Crawford put Camara back in the game for another shift in the late first quarter, with the forward being used more in that shift as a screener and diver. It’s part of the versatility Camara offers, as Dayton deployed Camara as a big man on a decent enough basis for him to develop that skill set.

Camara’s got a bit of a post game there as well. But the rolls to the rim are going to be where he provides the most value with those attributes in the NBA, and he was diving with purpose. Camara had an awesome catch and finish on one play, showing a great feel for his footwork in those spots.

Camara is an active body in this role, seeking out space in the key to find the ball for a chance to finish.

Check out this cut.

Goodwin showed his point guard chops throughout, an element of his game we likely won’t see much of next season but will come in handy when Phoenix wants someone else to initiate offense. That’s the key, because the value in Goodwin as a floor general is his ability to get a play moving. It’s less about individual playmaking or scoring. That is more than fine on the Suns.

His off-the-bounce game included a pull-up jumper, a midrange turnaround and a crafty underhand lay-in.

Goodwin’s defense popped as expected. He drew an offensive foul working his way around a screen off the ball and racked up a pair of steals as well.

Goodwin at some point in the late first half had a lower body injury but continued in the game until the mid-third quarter when he made his way off the court with trainers and did not return. It was ruled as left knee soreness, per azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

MarJon Beauchamp led the way for Milwaukee with 20 points. Arizona Wildcats product Nico Mannion added six points and six assists.

