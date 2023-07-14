Close
Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way contract

Jul 13, 2023, 7:01 PM | Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 7:55 am

Phoenix Suns' Saben Lee (38) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during th...

Phoenix Suns' Saben Lee (38) celebrates after a 3-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Phoenix Suns announced Thursday that Phoenix native Saben Lee has re-signed with the team on a two-way contract.

“Saben plays with toughness and aggression on both ends of the court,” said Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones in a press release. “His point guard instincts and ability to attack the rim are critical traits for us as we seek to build a better team.”

Phoenix extended a qualifying offer to Lee heading into free agency, making him a restricted free agent. The team was able to match any deals Lee signed elsewhere, but the point guard accepting the qualifying offer makes him the 16th player currently rostered and only one so far on a two-way deal.

Lee appeared in 23 games with the Suns in 2022-23, averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes. Lee first signed with the Suns on Jan. 11 and scored in double figures in a career-long four consecutive games from in mid-January.

The three-year NBA veteran has averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 assists in 110 career games with the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers and Suns.

Lee has also played in the NBA G League over the last two seasons, earning selection to the NBA G League Next Up Game as part of NBA All-Star 2023 and All-NBA G League Second Team honors for the 2021-22 season.

Lee was the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft following three collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt. Lee graduated from Corona del Sol High School in Tempe and was a two-time First Team All-State selection in Arizona.

Suns sign Saben Lee to 2-way contract