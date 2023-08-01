The Phoenix Suns debuted their new Nike Icon (purple) and Association (white) jerseys Tuesday, with a reimagined white and purple sunburst in a callback to the uniforms of 1992-2000.

“The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history,” Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein said in a press release. “These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball.”

The jersey has old features of the purple uniforms with the Suns’ logo and flair tilted upward toward the top left shoulder.

The lines in the sun’s flare on the jersey are much thicker to stand out more than the previous years. Instead of black lines in the team’s logo, the purple from the jersey will depict the basketball lines.

Additionally, the number is centered on the jersey rather than closer to the sun on the left side.

The number will remain white but instead have an orange shade for more emphasis behind it on the front and back.

Last season, Phoenix had a rotation of five uniforms: all white with “Suns” depicted on the front, dark purple with “Phoenix” on the front, the Statement black uniforms with “PHX,” the turquoise city uniforms with the Suns logo and the classic lighter shade purple.

The two newly released jerseys for 2023-24 join the all-black Statement uniform introduced last season and an unreleased City edition uniform that the team said will be revealed later this year.

