Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns sign C Udoka Azubuike to 2-way contract

Jul 31, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

Udoka Azubuike #20 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dur...

Udoka Azubuike #20 of the Utah Jazz shoots over Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of a game at Vivint Arena on April 06, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns have signed center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Azubuike was the 27th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He played three seasons for the Jazz, averaging 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 76.9% from the field. Azubuike played in 68 total games and started 10.

Prior to last season, the Jazz declined the fourth-year team option on Azubuike’s contract. He played for the Boston Celtics in the summer league.

At 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds, Azubuike was dominant in stretches while playing at Kansas. In his senior year, Azubuike was the Big 12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix now has one more two-way spot remaining after giving one out to Saben Lee earlier in the offseason.

Azubuike joins a center rotation with Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Bol Bol.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in a Bahamas jersey ahead of the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournamen...

Kellan Olson

Suns C Deandre Ayton to play in Bahamas’ Olympic qualifier

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is set to be playing for the Bahamas in mid-August across a week-long stint of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

20 hours ago

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots while defended by Deandre Ayton #22 of the P...

Associated Press

NBA tells Lillard, teams that guard will honor contract if traded

If the Suns were to get into the Damian Lillard sweepstakes, they got some assurances from the NBA on Friday.

3 days ago

Durant Commanders visit...

Associated Press

Kevin Durant shows love for the Washington Commanders, visits training camp

Kevin Durant was among those in attendance for the second open practice of Washington Commanders training camp Friday.

4 days ago

(AZing Realty Media Team Photo)...

Arizona Sports

Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams sells Scottsdale home for $3 million

Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has sold his Scottsdale home for $3 million a month after putting it on the market.

2 days ago

LeBron James and Bronny James...

Associated Press

LeBron James says family ‘healthy’ after son Bronny’s scare

LeBron James said his family is safe and healthy three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

5 days ago

Deandre Ayton, Devin Booker, Suns...

Arizona Sports

Dan Majerle sees difference in roster breakup of Suns’ 2021, 1993 Finals teams

Like the 1993 Phoenix Suns teams that went to the NBA Finals, there was a relatively quick breakup of the 2021 Finals roster.

8 days ago

Phoenix Suns sign C Udoka Azubuike to 2-way contract