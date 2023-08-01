Phoenix Suns sign C Udoka Azubuike to 2-way contract

The Phoenix Suns have signed center Udoka Azubuike to a two-way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Azubuike was the 27th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He played three seasons for the Jazz, averaging 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game while shooting 76.9% from the field. Azubuike played in 68 total games and started 10.

Prior to last season, the Jazz declined the fourth-year team option on Azubuike’s contract. He played for the Boston Celtics in the summer league.

At 6-foot-10 and 280 pounds, Azubuike was dominant in stretches while playing at Kansas. In his senior year, Azubuike was the Big 12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American.

Phoenix now has one more two-way spot remaining after giving one out to Saben Lee earlier in the offseason.

Azubuike joins a center rotation with Deandre Ayton, Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Bol Bol.

Follow @KellanOlson