The Arizona Coyotes confirmed Wednesday that owner Alex Meruelo has a letter of intent out to purchase land in Mesa as a potential arena and entertainment district site.

“The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club’s permanent home. In addition to this property in Mesa, the club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley,” a Coyotes statement read.

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently. We would also like to thank NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, the Coyotes are beginning a process to develop the first privately funded sports and entertainment district in the state. Arizona aims to have an arena site locked down by the first quarter of 2024 so a new arena’s completion is in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

Gambadoro reported that Meruelo put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres of land in Mesa, though the exact location is unknown. Meruelo is still looking into other possible sites in the East Valley, including Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

The Coyotes will remain at the Arizona State University-owned Mullett Arena this coming season, with a contract to potentially stay at the Sun Devils’ hockey arena through 2025-26 as a new arena is built.

“Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base is extremely excited about our team and the incredible additions we’ve made this summer including Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi and the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley,” the Coyotes’ statement said.

The team is putting a number of single-game tickets for the coming season on sale Friday.

Follow @AZSports