Shawn Marion, Amar’e Stoudemire to enter Suns Ring of Honor

The Phoenix Suns will induct 7 Seconds Or Less era members Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire into their Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 season, the team announced Wednesday.

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia in a statement. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor.

“As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball, it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

Matrix and STAT,

Much deserved,

Appreciate yall !! — Book (@DevinBook) August 9, 2023

Marion, nicknamed The Matrix, played for the Suns from 1999-2008 after being drafted by Phoenix ninth overall. He made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA squads.

A double-double machine who played his best years as an undersized power forward, he is second in minutes played in franchise history behind Alvan Adams.

For the Suns, Marion is also third in field goals made, fourth in both two-pointers and three-pointers made, and fourth in rebounds per game for his career. He is first in win shares and value over replacement player for a career with Phoenix.

Marion averaged 18.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over nine seasons with the Suns.

“This is amazing to be recognized by the Suns family in this way,” Marion said in a statement. “The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me. My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

Stoudemire played for the Suns from 2002-10, averaging 21.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

He is seventh in team history in points and fifth in career scoring average.

Stoudemire also is top-five in total rebounds and total blocks.

Nicknamed STAT, an acronym for “standing tall and talented,” he made All-NBA first team in 2006-07 and five All-Star squads.

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” Stoudemire said in a statement. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor.”

Phoenix will retire the No. 31 (Marion) and No. 32 (Stoudemire) jerseys, joining a ring of honor that includes Adams (33), Charles Barkley (34), Tom Chambers (24), Walter Davis (6), Connie Hawkins (42), Kevin Johnson (7), Dan Majerle (9), Steve Nash (13), Dick Van Arsdale (5) and Paul Westphal (44).

They will be the 16th and 17th players in the ring of honor alongside owner Jerry Colangelo, coach Cotton Fitzsimmons, coach John MacLeod, radio voice Al McCoy and trainer Joe Proski.

The Suns said they will unveil a new “reimagined” Ring of Honor this season as well.

