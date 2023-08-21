Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals cut punter Matt Haack after Nolan Cooney’s big preseason game

Aug 21, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Arizona Cardinals punter Matt Haack during a preseason loss against the Kansas City Chiefs...

Arizona Cardinals punter Matt Haack during a preseason loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Felisa Cardenas / Arizona Sports)

(Felisa Cardenas / Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals on Monday cut punter Matt Haack, re-signed running back Stevie Scott and waived offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons with an injury designation.

Most significantly, the moves leave only Nolan Cooney on the roster at punter. Considering his impressive preseason game in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, it appears to be his starting job to lose.

Cooney averaged 54.3 yards across four attempts, including a 65-yard boot against the Chiefs. Two of those landed inside the 20-yard line.

Haack was the primary punter in Arizona’s preseason opener, booting it four times for a 42.3-yard average. He made one punt for 46 yards Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

In the punter competition, Haack had the edge in terms of NFL experience with 98 career games since coming out of ASU in 2016.

Cooney spent the 2022 preseason with Arizona and briefly joined the team in November with then-punter Andy Lee falling ill. He was released without making an appearance but re-signed to a futures deal in January.

Lee, 41, was the Cardinals’ starting punt since 2017. He did not re-sign with the team this offseason.

Scott was brought into camp after veteran running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury earlier this month, but Arizona released Scott after the 6-foot-2 back did not play in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

Scott played in the USFL this past season after he bounced around the Broncos and Saints training camp rosters since going undrafted in 2021 out of Indiana.

Simmons signed with the Cardinals practice squad in September 2022 but spent most of the year on injured reserve. He was activated in December and signed a reserve/futures deal with Arizona in January.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Paris Johnson Jr. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Paris Johnson has no time for your trash talk

Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr. would much rather put somebody on the ground than have a jawing match in between plays.

17 hours ago

State Farm Stadium, Arizona Cardinals home...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals name Jeremy Walls as chief operating officer

The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of former Miami Dolphins executive Jeremy Walls as their chief operating officer on Monday.

17 hours ago

Jacob Cowing, Arizona Wildcats receiver...

Associated Press

2023 preseason AP All-American squads include 2 potential Cardinals picks, Wildcats’ Cowing

Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr., likely top-five 2024 NFL Draft picks, are among the preseason football AP All-Americans.

17 hours ago

Isaiah Simmons and Patrick Mahomes (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals overpowered by visiting Chiefs in preseason loss

Patrick Mahomes saw his first extended action of the preseason and the Chiefs beat the Cardinals in the second game for both teams.

3 days ago

Isaiah Simmons (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

New era notes: Lack of technique, explosives doom Cardinals vs. Chiefs

The Arizona Cardinals shot themselves in the foot time and time again throughout their 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 days ago

Keaontay Ingram (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Keaontay Ingram hardens case as RB2 in preseason loss to Chiefs

Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram on Saturday regained his footing in the race to secure the No. 2 spot behind James Conner.

2 days ago

Cardinals cut punter Matt Haack after Nolan Cooney’s big preseason game