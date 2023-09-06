Suspended Arizona Coyotes co-owner Andrew Barroway had the charges dropped from his domestic violence case in Colorado, a judge ruled on Monday.

Barroway was suspended by the National Hockey League in late March after he was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on a felony strangulation charge, per the Aspen Daily News. That felony charge, however, was later not pursued by prosecutors in May.

The Aspen Daily News noted further details on the initial arrest back in late March.

His wife told police that she and her husband had violent encounters on the night of March 22, and the affidavit said her injuries included a large bruise on her left thigh, a cut on her right thumb, bruises on both knees and both ankles, a red left cheek and two dried blood spots on her throat.

Barroway, a hedge fund manager, originally was the majority owner of the Coyotes after he bought a 51% share in 2014. Three years later, he bought out the other shares to become the sole shareholder. Then, in 2019, Barroway sold 95% of the team to new owner Alex Meruelo, holding 5% still as a minority owner, per PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.

“My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me,” Barroway said in a statement. “The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally. As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation.

“Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false. Like most people, my family and my integrity represent the two most important things in my life. Now that my name has been cleared of wrongdoing, I look forward to continuing to move on with my life, fully focused on being a husband and a father.”

