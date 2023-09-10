Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Zaven Collins tallies Cardinals’ 1st, 2nd turnovers of 2023

Sep 10, 2023, 11:17 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals linebacker...

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

It’s clear the Arizona Cardinals will have a pass rush by committee feel in 2023.

With so many bodies, first-year coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis at least can create chaos by using the different pass rush styles to their advantage.

As a whole, the pass-rusher had direct contributions to three first-half turnovers as the Cardinals led 13-10 at halftime.

Among the new faces in that group is third-year pro and 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins, a converted inside linebacker.

He got not only the first but also the second defensive turnover for Arizona’s 2023 season.

RELATED STORIES

With the Cardinals trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and the Commanders just starting their third drive, Collins feigned rushing Washington quarterback Sam Howell and, like he did more in last year’s role, dropped into coverage. He spotted up in a zone and had the good fortune of being in the right place at the right time.

Arizona defensive lineman Kevin Strong got a piece of Washington quarterback Sam Howell’s pass and Collins reeled the duck in.

Collins wasn’t done there.

Chasing down a play on the next possession, with Arizona down just 7-6, Collins landed on a loose football when fellow outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje punched out Antonio Gibson’s carry at the Arizona 19-yard line.

Collins and Dimukeje joined a deep and multiple-look pass-rush group in Gannon’s first game leading the Cardinals along with Cameron Thomas, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari and Jesse Luketa. All of those outside linebackers played in the opener.

In the final minute of the first half, Gardeck spun off a blocker and punched the ball out of Howell before Thomas jumped on the loose ball in the Commanders’ end zone for a go-ahead touchdown making it 13-7.

The Commanders scored a field goal as the first half ended.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Flags fly: Cardinals’ hit on Commanders QB Howell leads to scuffle, lost referee

The Washington Commanders took advantage of three Arizona Cardinals penalties to get the scoring going in the opener.

12 hours ago

Josh Dobbs Week 1...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs gets Week 1 starting quarterback nod

The Arizona Cardinals rolled out quarterback Joshua Dobbs as their Week 1 starter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

12 hours ago

Zach Ertz celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Zach Ertz, Hollywood Brown active vs. Commanders

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz and WR Hollywood Brown are officially active for the team's season-opening matchup against the Washington Commanders.

12 hours ago

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera...

Associated Press

Commanders usher in a new era in season opener vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals and Commanders went through offseasons of major change and face off in the season opener on Sunday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon...

Dan Bickley

The challenges Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon faces in Year 1

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon needs close games, to stay in control, exhibit leadership and identify his quarterback for 2024.

2 days ago

Andre Chachere...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals elevate OL Jackson Barton, S Andre Chachere from practice squad for Week 1

The Cardinals elevated offensive lineman Jackson Barton and safety Andre Chachere from the practice squad to the active roster.

2 days ago

Zaven Collins tallies Cardinals’ 1st, 2nd turnovers of 2023