PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns giving away TV antennas for free local viewing

Sep 14, 2023, 9:45 AM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during the third quarter against the LA Clippers in ga...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles during the third quarter against the LA Clippers in game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 25, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns are giving away free antennas for televisions to fans in the Valley, assisting many in viewing the games for free.

The franchise’s new television deal with Gray Television on Arizona’s Family (channel 3) will be the home for all 70 non-national exclusive Suns contests in the regular season, as well as all five preseason fixtures.

This means that local fans will be able to watch the game for free. But many modern televisions don’t pick up the local channels that the “rabbit ears” on older televisions in the past used to provide.

So, for fans viewing outside of a cable, satellite or streaming service that doesn’t offer channel 3, or those who simply just have a TV, these antennas will now grant access to the necessary channel. And all for free, thanks to the giveaway.

The antennas courtesy of the Suns, Arizona’s Family and Channel Master: Antennas will be given out while supplies last and heading directly to you. Fans can sign up on Suns.com.

Fans can set up the antennas to be mounted on a wall, window or place it flat on a tabletop. Chandler-based Channel Master has some instructional videos fans can watch in order for some assistance on installation.

And for any additional questions on the partnership with Arizona’s Family and where to find their channels, the Suns have an FAQ with additional information.

For fans not viewing via a television, Phoenix offers streaming through Kiswe. The Suns have yet to announce details on subscription options.

The timing from owner Mat Ishbia and the team to create more accessible viewing is rather good. Phoenix is led by three-time All-Star and face of the franchise Devin Booker, who is joined by 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, forming the NBA’s best three-man combination and making them one of the favorites to win a championship.

The viewing schedule begins with the preseason opener on Oct. 8 in Detroit against the Pistons and former Suns head coach Monty Williams.

Phoenix Suns giving away TV antennas for free local viewing