The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday that they signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract.

He was one of five restricted free agents NHL-wide who had yet to be signed as of Wednesday morning before the deal was announced, according to CapFriendly.com.

The deal will pay him $775,000 with $125,000 guaranteed.

The 23-year-old spent most of last year with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he scored seven goals to go with 16 assists and 50 penalty minutes over 30 games.

Jenik played in two games for the Coyotes during 2022-23.

At 6-foot-1 and 181 pounds, Jenik has made 17 appearances in the NHL for Arizona over the past three seasons. He got the most run in 2021-22 with 13 games of action, and Jenik scored two goals to go along with an assist during that span.

Jenik was a third-round draft pick (65th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes.

