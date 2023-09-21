Close
Diamondbacks seizing moment in final surge of regular season

Sep 20, 2023, 7:05 PM

Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks warms up on deck during the first inning of the MLB game against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on September 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAN BICKLEY


The Diamondbacks are surging. They are having a moment. They are seizing the moment. They are again the talk of Major League Baseball.

After Tuesday’s demolition of the Giants, the Diamondbacks have won five consecutive games. After their punking in Queens, they have responded with a series of clutch performances, suffocating the Cubs and putting a stake in the heart of a division rival.

After tearing through a gauntlet, the Diamondbacks have regained their lost mojo and their grip on a playoff berth. And when the moment mattered most, they rediscovered their identity, which should throw a scare into the rest of the National League playoff field.

Diamondbacks seizing moment in final surge of regular season