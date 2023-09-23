Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Cooley scores spin-o-rama goal as Coyotes beat Kings in first NHL preseason game in Australia

Sep 23, 2023, 8:01 AM | Updated: 8:08 am

Logan Cooley, #3 pick by the Arizona Coyotes, poses for a portrait during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL D...

Logan Cooley, #3 pick by the Arizona Coyotes, poses for a portrait during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley scored a nifty, highlight-reel goal and Arizona beat the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, in the NHL’s first preseason game played in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cooley, playing in his first game with the Coyotes, scored a spin-o-rama goal at 11:40 of the second period.

The Coyotes drafted Cooley with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

RELATED STORIES

After a scoreless first period in Melbourne, Australia, the teams scored seven goals in the second before Arizona clinched the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Coyotes.

Arizona goalkeeper Connor Ingram stopped 33 of 36 shots.

The game went ahead on Saturday after officials apparently solved some issues with the quality of the ice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

A second game between the teams was scheduled for Sunday in the same arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 29, ...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes extend partnership with Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes have announced a one-year partnership extension with Bonneville Phoenix to continue broadcasting the team's games.

2 days ago

Jan Jenik...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign forward Jan Jenik to 2-way contract

The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday that they signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract.

3 days ago

Logan Cooley walks toward the stage after being selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes durin...

Aaron Schmidt

Logan Cooley wants to ‘thrive in NHL,’ make impact with Coyotes

Rookie sensation Logan Cooley is excited to not only make an impact with the Arizona Coyotes, but the NHL too.

4 days ago

General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL D...

Aaron Schmidt

New Coyotes signings ready to make impact

Under GM Bill Armstrong, the Arizona Coyotes have been in a slow rebuild. However, this offseason's signings could make a noticeable impact.

7 days ago

Dylan Guenther...

Aaron Schmidt

Coyotes ready to get to work in Australia

The Arizona Coyotes open their 2023-24 preseason with a pair of games against the Los Angeles Kings in Australia at Rod Laver Arena.

9 days ago

Ryan Dzingel...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes sign NHL veteran Ryan Dzingel, 10 others to training camp contracts

The Arizona Coyotes signed 11 players to professional tryout agreements, the organization announced on Wednesday.

10 days ago

Cooley scores spin-o-rama goal as Coyotes beat Kings in first NHL preseason game in Australia