Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley scored a nifty, highlight-reel goal and Arizona beat the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, in the NHL’s first preseason game played in the Southern Hemisphere.

Cooley, playing in his first game with the Coyotes, scored a spin-o-rama goal at 11:40 of the second period.

The Coyotes drafted Cooley with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

After a scoreless first period in Melbourne, Australia, the teams scored seven goals in the second before Arizona clinched the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Coyotes.

Arizona goalkeeper Connor Ingram stopped 33 of 36 shots.

The game went ahead on Saturday after officials apparently solved some issues with the quality of the ice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

A second game between the teams was scheduled for Sunday in the same arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

