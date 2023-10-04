ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals-Bengals injury report: RB Keaontay Ingram out Wednesday with neck injury
Oct 4, 2023, 2:48 PM
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.
The Bengals have limped through the first four games due to a calf injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow, but he is expected to be healthy and 100% ready to go on Sunday. Starting wideout Tee Higgins did not practice on Wednesday while he deals with a rib injury.
For Arizona, the team is still without safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve while running back Keaontay Ingram was the lone Cardinal who did not practice on Wednesday.
The Cardinals are hoping to get some depth back on the defensive line as Jonathan Ledbetter was limited with a finger injury after missing Week 4 in San Francisco.
A look at the full injury report:
Arizona Cardinals-Cincinnati Bengals injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Keaontay Ingram
|RB
|Neck
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Finger
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Dennis Daley
|OL
|Ankle
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Hjalte Froholdt
|OL
|Neck
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Finger
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Garrett Williams
|CB
|Knee
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Josh Woods
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|—
|—
|—
Cincinnati Bengals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Ribs
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|—
|—
|—
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|T
|Groin
|Limited
|—
|—
|—
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|Limited
|—
|—
|—