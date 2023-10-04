The Arizona Cardinals enter an unlikely matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 with both teams sitting at 1-3 on the year.

The Bengals have limped through the first four games due to a calf injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow, but he is expected to be healthy and 100% ready to go on Sunday. Starting wideout Tee Higgins did not practice on Wednesday while he deals with a rib injury.

For Arizona, the team is still without safety Budda Baker on the injured reserve while running back Keaontay Ingram was the lone Cardinal who did not practice on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are hoping to get some depth back on the defensive line as Jonathan Ledbetter was limited with a finger injury after missing Week 4 in San Francisco.

A look at the full injury report:

Arizona Cardinals-Cincinnati Bengals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Keaontay Ingram RB Neck DNP — — — Krys Barnes LB Finger Limited — — — Dennis Daley OL Ankle Limited — — — Hjalte Froholdt OL Neck Limited — — — Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Limited — — — Garrett Williams CB Knee Limited — — — Josh Woods LB Ankle Limited — — — Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full — — —

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee DNP — — — Tee Higgins WR Ribs DNP — — — Cam Taylor-Britt CB Concussion DNP — — — Orlando Brown Jr. T Groin Limited — — — Irv Smith Jr. TE Hamstring Limited — — —

