PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns, Mercury announce plans for new $100 million facility

Oct 5, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 12:31 pm

Plans for a new business facility for the Phoenix Suns and WNBA practice facility for the Mercury.

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns and Mercury debuted a new practice facility in November 2020 under former owner Robert Sarver. Just three years later, new owner Mat Ishbia has announced plans for an additional $100 million project in Phoenix’s warehouse district in the south part of downtown that will serve as a practice facility for the WNBA team and business headquarters for both franchises.

The Suns and Mercury basketball operations staffs are currently housed at a facility at 44th Street and Camelback Road, but the addition will move the Mercury to their own space.

The business operations staff’s eventual move into the new facility will open up room in the arena for more fan experience opportunities as well.

The planned 123,000-square-foot development south of Footprint Center will be funded by Ishbia. About 65,000 square feet will serve the business staff, while the Mercury will have 58,000 square feet as their own practice facility.

“We are working every day to make the Phoenix Suns and Mercury a world-class organization on and off the floor,” Ishbia said in a release. “You create great culture by investing in people. A basketball franchise is so much more than a normal business, it is a catalyst for change. I am so excited to be making an investment that builds on our vision for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to continue investing in our players, team members, fans and community.”

Ishbia told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that the practice facility is projected to be finished by the start of the 2024 WNBA season.

The Mercury’s facility will include two practice courts and 10 baskets, a dedicated kitchen and chef, plus its own fitness rooms, hot and cold pools and underwater treadmills, film area and family lounge.

According to a press release, the campus “will include indoor and outdoor basketball courts, an indoor arcade, a pickleball court and putting green, a workout facility and a showcase kitchen stocked with complimentary beverages and healthy snacks for team members, among other amenities.”

Transwestern’s Sports and Entertainment Advisory Group aided Ishbia’s teams with the real estate transaction and will also help in design and construction.

