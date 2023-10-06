Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny and GM Bill Armstrong enter Phase 2 with new contracts

Oct 6, 2023, 3:30 PM

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes...

Sean Durzi #50 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck during the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

(Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Bill Armstrong’s first move as the Arizona Coyotes’ general manager was to do nothing.

Wanting to take a calculated look at the moribund franchise, Armstrong sat back and watched for an entire season before deciding on a course of action.

His plan: a nearly complete overhaul.

To pull off his rebuild, Armstrong needed a coach who could connect with and develop young players.

André Tourigny was the perfect fit.

“The one thing about him was that he was firm with his players, he motivated his players, but didn’t leave a scar,” Armstrong said. “I felt like we needed that type of coach because we were in the process of gutting everything, keeping what we liked then added in young players. You need to bring them in properly and I felt like he could do that.”

The Coyotes have been a curiosity across the league as the franchise has gone through a string of owners, including four years of being operated by the NHL, regularly missed the playoffs and struggled to find a permanent home.

Playing at Arizona State University’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since last season has only intensified the novelty of hockey in the desert.

Now the franchise may finally be banking toward a better future, at least on the ice.

After years of trying to add players to their existing core, the Coyotes went all-in on Armstrong’s ground-up plan. Arizona started unloading veteran players to accrue draft picks, a decision that left them talent-thin on the ice, but fortified for the future.

When the franchise opted to part ways with coach Rick Tocchet after four seasons, Armstrong wanted a coach who had experience developing young players since that would be the primary makeup of the roster.

Tourigny has spent much of his career working with younger players, starting with an 11-year stint as the head coach and general manager for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Tourigny also served as an assistant coach for Colorado and Ottawa in the NHL from 2013-16 before returning to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Halifax. He moved on to coach the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League in 2017.

Tourigny began coaching with Team Canada as an assistant coach for the 2010 world under-20 championships and was the head coach for the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, earning a gold medal.

Tourigny’s past meshed perfectly with the Coyotes’ plans for the future.

“He knows how to manage the room and he’s very good at engaging personalities and kind of where we’re at,” Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad said. “And he knows when to pedal down and kind of expect more from his players.”

As the Coyotes enter their third season under Tourigny, they’ve reached what Armstrong calls phase two of the rebuilding project.

Arizona labored to 57 points and a last-place finish in Tourigny’s first season. The Coyotes took a step forward last year, earning 13 more points while going 21-15-5 at The Mullett.

Now they’re on to the next step of Armstrong’s plan, centered on a youth movement.

Three-time All-Star Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton have already proven to be effective NHL players who are reaching the prime of their careers. Forward Matias Maccelli is coming off a stellar rookie season that was interrupted by a lower-leg injury, while former first-round picks Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley appear to be NHL-ready.

To complement and guide the young core, Arizona was aggressive during the offseason, adding forwards Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot, defensemen Sean Durzi and Matt Dumba.

Armstrong and Tourigny both received contract extensions before the season, ensuring they will get a chance to see the fruits of their rebuilding efforts.

“The moves they made in the summer allowed us to be more competitive,” Tourigny said. “So I think they kept their word and so far that every step Billy has planned, we’re on par with where we want to be.”

Everywhere except the arena front.

The Coyotes thought they were going to get a long-awaited new arena via a referendum this spring but voters in Tempe shot it down. Owner Alex Meruelo bought a parcel of land in Mesa to potentially build a new arena and may buy more land to give the franchise options.

With nothing concrete in the future, the Coyotes will continue to play at The Mullett.

The arena shared with Arizona State University has given Arizona a decided home-ice advantage, but the NHL Players Association has expressed concerns about the long-term viability of playing in a college arena.

“I always felt deep in my heart this would work,” Armstrong said. “I think we’re going on a timeline with our team and a timeline with our rink, it’s probably on pace and it’s going to come.”

Tourigny will be there to make sure they keep pace on the ice.

“I don’t know what it is, but they just don’t stop and they go and they work hard,” NHL Network analyst and former player Mike Rupp said. “I think that when you’re building a team, the hardest thing to establish is an identity and kind of the work ethic, and for it to just kind of roll from game to game. They’re going to play you hard.”

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, center, celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Gold...

Arizona Sports

Bally Sports Arizona asks out of agreement to broadcast Coyotes games

Less than a week before the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, Diamond Sports Group, the bankrupt operator of Bally Sports Arizona, wants out of its contract to broadcast Arizona Coyotes games.

2 days ago

Barrett Hayton #29 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with Juuso Valimaki #4, Nick Schmaltz #8 and J...

Aaron Schmidt

Coyotes are No. 23 in ESPN’s NHL Future Power Rankings

The future of the Coyotes seems to be moving in the right direction. The biggest hurdle continues to revolve around their future home.

2 days ago

NHL Global Series - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes conclude Australia series with Kings, Josh Doan scores hat trick in split-squad action

Josh Doan -- son of Shane Doan -- scored a hat trick for the Coyotes against the St. Louis Blues in preseason action.

12 days ago

Logan Cooley, #3 pick by the Arizona Coyotes, poses for a portrait during the 2022 Upper Deck NHL D...

Arizona Sports

Cooley scores spin-o-rama goal as Coyotes beat Kings in first NHL preseason game in Australia

Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley scored a nifty, highlight-reel goal and Arizona beat the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, in the NHL's first preseason game played in the Southern Hemisphere.

13 days ago

The Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 29, ...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes extend partnership with Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes have announced a one-year partnership extension with Bonneville Phoenix to continue broadcasting the team's games.

15 days ago

Jan Jenik...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign forward Jan Jenik to 2-way contract

The Arizona Coyotes announced Wednesday that they signed forward Jan Jenik to a one-year, two-way contract.

16 days ago

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny and GM Bill Armstrong enter Phase 2 with new contracts