Financially troubled Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams

Oct 13, 2023, 4:37 PM

A Bally Sports sign hangs in a dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX — Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams following the Arizona Coyotes’ move to another network.

The Coyotes became the third professional team in Arizona to leave the network after signing a deal with Scripps Sports last week. The NBA’s Phoenix Suns and baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks previously severed ties with the financially troubled network.

“Bally Sports Arizona is no longer providing coverage of your local teams,” Bally Sports Arizona tweeted Friday, “We sincerely thank you for your viewership over the years.”

The Coyotes deal came after Diamond Sports Net Arizona agreed to end its telecast rights agreement with the franchise. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

The Suns moved their games to local television and the streaming service Kiswe. Major League Baseball took over Diamondbacks broadcasts this season after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion in July for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.

