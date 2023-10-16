Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Deandre Ayton happy to be valued by Blazers, moving on from Suns

Oct 16, 2023, 12:18 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on before the exhibition game against the New ...

Deandre Ayton #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on before the exhibition game against the New Zealand Breakers at Moda Center on October 10, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The Portland Trail Blazers won 106-66. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Kellan Olson's Profile Picture

BY KELLAN OLSON


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton was a tad cagey. As expected.

The former Phoenix Suns center was a pleasure to speak with over the years but has his moments where he will be short and subdued, just like most players. That was how his first time back at Footprint Center since being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers began when talking with the media on Monday, before he started to open up more on the situation.

Ayton was happy to be in Phoenix to spend more time with his son, so that was what stood out for him when asked about coming back.

“I don’t feel anything,” he said after. “I’m about to play the Phoenix Suns.”

RELATED STORIES

Ayton declined to speak about the Suns in Portland prior to Thursday’s first preseason game against Phoenix since the trade. But Ayton on Monday opened up more and expanded on memories with Phoenix.

“Definitely some remarkable moments I appreciate, to take with me,” he said. “Learning how to win and taking that with me as well. Knowing how hard it is to get a tradition going and to get guys going on the same level. So that’s the type of things I’m definitely taking with me to share to some of these younger guys, how hard it is in this league every day. It’s not about what you do yesterday, it’s about what you could do today.”

I don’t know if I want to call it more fuel on the fire, but Ayton’s introduction to Portland’s landscape at least generated a few headlines indicating there was friction between the Suns and him.

On media day, he thanked the Suns for “accommodating to his wishes.” When I take out my handy, “What did you mean by that?” chart, it could indicate Phoenix simply helped Ayton get to a situation he preferred once it was clear the Suns were moving on from him. Or, Ayton asked for a trade.

Sounds like the former.

Ayton clarified on Monday he was under the impression he was staying in Phoenix and did not anticipate at any point in his summer that would change.

As far as the line about his wishes?

“I just feel like them having the power to really send me anywhere they want, they sent me where I can be valued and be appreciated, things I wanted in my career,” Ayton said. “They ain’t just throw me anywhere. They threw me where guys my age (are) and the process of learning new basketball and starting something new and I just feel like it could have been worse. I really got blessed to be a part of an organization that really values me.”

Ayton’s mindset on how he will go about his time with the Blazers is a familiar one, something easy to gloss over across an inconsistent stretch on the court.

“Just playing hard every game and just representing the organization the best way I can,” he said. “And just shutting some folks up.”

Empire of the Suns

Keon Johnson #45 of the Phoenix Suns drives against Jabari Walker #34 of the Portland Trail Blazers...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns approaching deadline for necessary roster cuts

The Phoenix Suns have to get rid of two players within the next nine days and it's not as simple of a decision as it should be.

2 days ago

Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers, Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Jusuf Nurki...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns flash offensive power again in preseason win vs. Blazers

We are three preseason games into the Phoenix Suns' campaign and the results offensively have been rather encouraging.

4 days ago

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Denver Nuggets during t...

Kellan Olson

Josh Okogie, Grayson Allen impress in Suns’ preseason loss to Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns saw two supporting cast members step up without their Big 3 in a preseason loss to the Denver Nuggets.

6 days ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait during NBA media day on October 02, 2023 i...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns bring space, pace era to life in preseason win vs. Pistons

The NBA is all about pace and space these days, a style the Phoenix Suns leaned into heavily during their preseason opener.

8 days ago

Devin Booker #1 stands with head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns face Monty Williams for 1st time since former coach’s firing

It is unlikely the Phoenix Suns will play a game this season with more happening off the court than Sunday's preseason opener in Detroit against the Pistons.

8 days ago

Kevin Durant and Yuta Watanabe are teammates again in Phoenix and the two developed a great feel fo...

Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant, Yuta Watanabe reunite on Suns with great chemistry from Nets

Kevin Durant and Yuta Watanabe are teammates again in Phoenix and the two developed a great feel for playing off each other in Brooklyn.

10 days ago

Deandre Ayton happy to be valued by Blazers, moving on from Suns