Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Keller tallies first goal but Coyotes fall to Rangers in New York

Oct 16, 2023, 7:27 PM

Igor Shesterkin #31 and K'Andre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers defend the net against Clayton K...

Igor Shesterkin #31 and K'Andre Miller #79 of the New York Rangers defend the net against Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at Madison Square Garden on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Igor Shesterkin stopped a penalty shot with under five minutes remaining as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Monday night to win their home opener.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who won for the second time in three games this season.

Trocheck’s deflection at 8:26 on the power play snapped a 1-all tie and came after Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram made a sensational pad save on Mika Zibanejad’s shot. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin assisted on Trocheck’s first goal of the season.

RELATED STORIES

Shesterkin finished with 26 saves. He denied Jason Zucker on a penalty shot at 15:12 of the third to preserve the one-goal lead.

Clayton Keller scored for Arizona.

The Coyotes had a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes after Ryan Lindgren and Alexei Lafreniere were both penalized at 18:41 of the second, but the Rangers were able to hold off Arizona.

The Coyotes were trying to start 2-0-0 for the first time since 2015-16.

Ingram made 26 saves for the Coyotes, who open the season with a four-game trip that continues Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

The Rangers have at least one point in 16 of their last 17 games against the Coyotes. They are 14-1-2 versus Arizona since March 24, 2014, and 12-0-2 at home against the Coyotes since the 2008-09 season.

Kreider opened the scoring at 14:11 of the first with his fourth goal in three games. Zibanejad and Kappo Kakko assisted. Kreider leads the Rangers with five points.

New York defensemen have eight points in three games.

Keller tied the score on a power play at the five-minute mark of the second with assists to rookie Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz. The 19-year-old Cooley has three assists in two games.

Keller ripped a shot that went in off Shesterkin’s glove. The goal was the first this season for Keller, who had two assists in Arizona’s 4-3 shootout win at New Jersey last Friday. Keller has points in all six career games he’s played at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers split their first two games on the road, winning 5-1 at Buffalo and losing 5-3 at Columbus.

Notes

— Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba played his 600th NHL game.

— The teams meet again March 30 in Arizona.

— The Coyotes scratched defenseman Josh Brown and forward Michael Carcone.

Up next

Coyotes: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche left wing Charles Hudon (54) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) v...

Tom Kuebel

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller ranked among top 10 right wings in the NHL

Coyotes right winger Clayton Keller was ranked among the top 10 in the NHL at his position.

1 day ago

Logan Cooley (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)...

Tom Kuebel

Logan Cooley gets nerves out of the way in NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes

Rookie Logan Cooley shined with two assists in his NHL debut for the Arizona Coyotes as he helped lead the team to a win over the Devils.

2 days ago

Nick Bjugstad #17 and the Arizona Coyotes celebrate victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudentia...

Associated Press

Bjugstad and Schmaltz score in shootout, Coyotes beat Devils

The Arizona Coyotes won their season opener on the road against the New Jersey Devils in a shootout victory.

3 days ago

Bally Sports, Diamondbacks...

Associated Press

Financially troubled Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams

Bally Sports Arizona will no longer provide coverage of local teams following the Arizona Coyotes' move to another network.

3 days ago

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes...

Stephen Gugliociello

Coyotes look to prove doubters wrong as they embark on 27th season in the desert

The Coyotes are preparing to drop the puck on the new season and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

4 days ago

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game aga...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes send open letter to fans, reinforce commitment to Valley

The Arizona Coyotes reinforced their commitment to stay in the Valley in an email letter to fans Tuesday, despite recent arena setbacks.

6 days ago

Keller tallies first goal but Coyotes fall to Rangers in New York