DAN BICKLEY

In a season of extremes for the Diamondbacks, they’re losing their identity at the wrong time

Oct 17, 2023, 9:06 PM

Philadelphia Phillies fans look on during a sixth inning mound visit for the Arizona Diamondbacks d...

Philadelphia Phillies fans look on during a sixth inning mound visit for the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 2 of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

It has been a season of extremes for the Diamondbacks.

There have been exhilarating peaks, including a postseason sweep of the Dodgers.

There have been sobering lows, like 25 losses in a span of 42 days. And now, they return to the Valley in yet another valley.

A 10-0 loss to the Phillies on Tuesday was more than embarrassing. It marked the first time our baseball franchise has been shutout in 47 postseason appearances.

In a season of extremes for the Diamondbacks, they’re losing their identity at the wrong time