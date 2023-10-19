Diamondbacks gameday reminders for Game 3 at Chase Field

The scene is shifting.

After two games in Philadelphia, the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Thursday afternoon at Chase Field.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:07 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 30 minutes before the first pitch to enjoy the pregame festivities.

Here are some other reminders:

Game 3 tickets

Limited tickets are available at dbacks.com/postseason.

Roof status

The roof is scheduled to be closed for this game.

What time will the gates open?

Chase Field will opens its gates at 11:30 a.m. to the general public.

Get your giveaway

The first 40,000 fans through the gates will receive a D-backs Rally Towel, presented by Avnet.

National anthem

The national anthem will be performed by Phoenix’s own Dr. Jesse McGuire, who’s known for his trumpet performance of The Star-Spangled Banner, which he’s played at national sporting events including Game 7 of the 2001 World Series.

Ceremonial first pitch

The ceremonial first pitch guest is Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, a six-time Olympic gold medalist. She’s the most decorated athlete, male or female, from the 1996 Games.

Follow @AZSports