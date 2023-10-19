Suns waive Ish Wainright as roster cap deadline looms

Stuck in a roster crunch, the Phoenix Suns have waived fan-favorite Ish Wainright the team announced Thursday.

Wainright agreed to a two-year deal in February with a club option for the 2023-2024 season, signing the contract on the court ahead of a game at Footprint Center.

Wainright first joined the Suns on a two-way deal early on in the 2021-22 season. He played 105 games with Phoenix over the past two seasons with a career-high 15.3 minutes per game in 60 contests last year.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year, shooting 37% from the floor and 33% from deep. Most of his total field-goal attempts (227) came from beyond the arc (173).

Phoenix now has 16 standard contracts, in addition to having two of its three two-way spots filled by Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike. Two-way contracts do not count toward the 15-man roster cap.

The deadline for final rosters is Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. MST, the day before the start of the regular season.

