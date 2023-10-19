Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns waive Ish Wainright as roster cap deadline looms

Oct 19, 2023, 3:13 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a teammate scored against the Los Angeles Lakers...

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a teammate scored against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Stuck in a roster crunch, the Phoenix Suns have waived fan-favorite Ish Wainright the team announced Thursday.

Wainright agreed to a two-year deal in February with a club option for the 2023-2024 season, signing the contract on the court ahead of a game at Footprint Center.

Wainright first joined the Suns on a two-way deal early on in the 2021-22 season. He played 105 games with Phoenix over the past two seasons with a career-high 15.3 minutes per game in 60 contests last year.

The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 4.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game last year, shooting 37% from the floor and 33% from deep. Most of his total field-goal attempts (227) came from beyond the arc (173).

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix now has 16 standard contracts, in addition to having two of its three two-way spots filled by Saben Lee and Udoka Azubuike. Two-way contracts do not count toward the 15-man roster cap.

The deadline for final rosters is Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. MST, the day before the start of the regular season.

Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns media day...

Kevin Zimmerman

Phoenix Suns’ Big 3 leaps them up in Lowe’s League Pass Rankings on ESPN

Zach Lowe's League Pass Rankings for 2023-24 saw the Phoenix Suns make a leap up the board with their new superstar trio.

8 hours ago

Shawn Marion, Phoenix Suns...

Aaron Schmidt

Phoenix Suns announce dates for Shawn Marion, Amar’e Stoudemire Ring of Honor inductions

Shawn Marion will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Dec. 17. Amar'e Stoudemire's big night is set for March 2.

9 hours ago

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Do the Suns still have the best star duo in the NBA?

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are a sound duo for the Suns. The Lakers have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Bucks have a new duo, too.

22 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3, Kevin Durant #35 and Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watch from the bench duri...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns brewing together special blend on offense

The Phoenix Suns are already showing signs of the lethal offensive unit they will be throughout the season.

1 day ago

Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during a 129-125 win over the Los Angeles Laker...

Arizona Sports

36 unbothered: Is there a way for the Chris Paul trade to come back to bite the Suns?

The Chris Paul trade was clearly a win for the Phoenix Suns but is there a way the Suns could lose it in the end?

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a three-point basket during the first half against...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns put up big numbers again in preseason vs. resting Blazers

It was another strong showing offensively for the Phoenix Suns in preseason play, as the Big 3 got busy against the Blazers.

3 days ago

Suns waive Ish Wainright as roster cap deadline looms