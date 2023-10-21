Close
Suns’ Devin Booker makes cameo in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ trailer

Oct 21, 2023, 12:57 PM

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns prepares for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footpr...

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns prepares for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on October 16, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, known to be a longtime fan of the Call of Duty franchise, was featured in a new promo Thursday ahead of the release of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.”

The advertisement is based around a young gamer named “Killswitch” walking around “The Lobby” of gamers waiting for an upcoming battle.

 

At the 1:34 mark of the 2:11 ad, Booker gets the young gamer’s attention by saying, “Yo, rook?”

 Killswitch turns around and sees Booker, who is wearing combat gear and his trademark beanie.

“Where’s your squad at?” Booker said.

Rapper 21 Savage and UK artist Central Cee also appear in the promo produced by Minted Content and directed by David Leitch.

“As we commemorate this monumental milestone for the Call of Duty franchise, we believe it’s essential to honor our player community through our work. For the first time, The Lobby features COD players, celebrities and in-game characters squad-ing up together before a match,” Tyler Bahl, the head of marketing at Activision said in a press release. “The film serves as a poignant reminder of our iconic tagline: ‘There is a soldier in all of us,’ which we are thrilled to reintroduce.”

Booker is known for streaming the popular video game series on his Twitch channel. He has 221,000 followers and describes himself as an “avid gamer” in his bio. Booker was notably playing Call of Duty: Warzone in March 2020 when he learned the NBA was suspending the 2019-20 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-time All Star mentioned that he plays Call of Duty more frequently during the NBA season. Booker said he’ll play Call of Duty after some NBA games in order to blow steam off and move on from a frustrating loss.

Booker also joked he was jealous when teammate Kevin Durant was included in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” and “Call of Duty Warzone 2.0” as a playable character. Booker has never had a playable character in the Call of Duty series.

The video game is now available for preorder and launches globally on Nov. 10.

