Phoenix Suns add TV sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad

The Phoenix Suns continue to remake the game-viewing experience on Arizona’s Family and on Thursday announced the addition of sideline reporter Amanda Pflugrad to the broadcast team.

Welcome back to the Valley, @Amanda_Pflugrad 🏜️ Amanda joins us as the team’s sideline reporter, making her debut this Saturday on @azfamily! pic.twitter.com/siCqyEgaXC — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) October 26, 2023

Pflugrad for the past nine seasons served as the Boston Celtics team reporter and host for Celtics Live.

She will join the crew of play-by-play man Kevin Ray along with analysts Eddie Johnson and Ann Meyers Drysdale.

Pflugrad, who attended the University of Oregon, began her reporting and hosting career in Arizona with FOX Sports Arizona and was a writer for Arizona State University’s athletics department, according to her bio.

She has been a sideline reporter for ESPN and the SEC Network, as well as the Pac-12 Network. Pflugrad has also made stops with Total College Sports in Chicago, hosted a sports talk show on Hulu and worked for CBS Sports Networks and the New York Jets.

“This is also a full circle moment for me,” she said in a video released by the Suns. “I remember cheering on the Suns when I was a little girl here in the Valley.”

Her father, Robin Pflugrad, coached receiver at Arizona State from 1995-2000 and has since made coaching stops at Phoenix College (2015-17) and Northern Arizona (2018-present).

Her brother, Aaron Pflugrad, played football for two years at Oregon (2007-08) before transferring to Arizona State (2010-11).

