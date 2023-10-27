Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott: NHL still ‘lagging behind’ after reversal of Pride Tape ban

Oct 27, 2023, 12:23 PM

Travis Dermott, Arizona Coyotes Pride Tape...

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against Jakob Silfverberg #33 of the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on October 21, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY AARON SCHMIDT


Arizona Sports

The NHL announced in June that teams were no longer able to wear “specialty” items during warmups, practices or games. Before the season began, the NHL clarified that players cannot alter their uniforms and equipment to reflect “specialty” theme nights.

The ban included Pride Tape, something that’s been a part of pro ice hockey for seven years. The restriction caused backlash throughout the sport as the NHL once embraced the tape when it was introduced.

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott became the first player to defy the ban last Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

RELATED STORIES

Dermott decided to wrap his stick with Pride Tape, a decision he made due to a close relationship with a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Due to the overwhelming support of Dermott following his silent statement, the NHL reversed course, allowing players to support social causes with symbolic tape.

“I think we’re still really lagging behind in the hockey community in showing our support for this community,” Dermott told reporters before the Coyotes on Friday hosted the Los Angeles Kings for Pride Night at Mullett Arena. “Seeing our voice taken a little bit, it kind of hurt me and with the people close to me and giving me the confidence to take that first step, I felt comfortable enough doing it.”

 

RELATED STORIES

Though Dermott’s action was quiet, a photo of him and his taped stick went viral on social media.

He received overwhelming support from people who were impacted by his statement.

With one child at home and another on the way, he wanted to set a clear example for not just fans and players, but his own loved ones.

“As a straight male, I don’t really understand how much impact I can have and how much impact I did have,” he said. “You just try to understand as much as you can. Talking to the people and seeing these messages gives you a better idea, but still, you really don’t know.”

When the ban took place, many players league-wide expressed their concern. Now, players can enjoy the freedom bestowed upon them throughout the season.

“How everything kind of unfolded is better than I ever expected,” Dermott said. “I don’t think the war is over by any means. I still think we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Arizona Coyotes

Travis Dermott #33 of the Arizona Coyotes skates on the ice with pride tape at Mullett Arena on Oct...

Associated Press

NHL will allow players to use Pride tape after Coyotes’ Dermott defies ban

NHL players will be allowed to use Pride tape this season after all with the reversal of a ban that sparked a backlash around hockey.

2 days ago

Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings skates with puck during the third period against the Arizo...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes give up 6 goals in loss to Kings

Clayton Keller, Jack McBain and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Arizona Coyotes in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

3 days ago

Jason Zucker #16 of the Arizona Coyotes takes a shot against Lukas Dostal #1 of the Anaheim Ducks d...

Associated Press

Keller, Zucker score as Coyotes top Ducks in first home opener win since ’16

Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker scored goals as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in their home opener on Saturday.

6 days ago

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gard...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz power Coyotes to win over Blues

Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist, sparking the Arizona Coyotes to a 6-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

8 days ago

Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New York Islanders takes the second period shot against the Arizona Coyote...

Associated Press

Coyotes shut out as they fall to Islanders in New York

Islanders forward Mathew Barzal scored the lone goal of the game as the New York shut out the Coyotes 1-0 on Long Island on Tuesday night.

10 days ago

Coyotes’ Travis Dermott: NHL still ‘lagging behind’ after reversal of Pride Tape ban