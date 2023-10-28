Close
Doughty scores 2 as Kings rally from 3 goals down to beat Coyotes

Oct 27, 2023, 10:23 PM | Updated: 10:24 pm

Kings beat the Coyotes on Friday night...

Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck ahead of Trevor Moore #12 of the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on October 27, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Drew Doughty scored his second goal of the game with 1:59 remaining and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from three goals down and beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Friday night.

Mikey Anderson, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings, who got three goals in the third period to complete a comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Pheonix Copley was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots, and Cam Talbot finished with 16 saves.

Coyotes forward Matias Maccelli scored 37 seconds into the game, and J.J. Moser, Jack McBain and Sean Durzi scored in a 69-second span later in the first for the three-goal lead, but the Kings controlled play the rest of the way and finally caught up in the third period. Karol Vejmelka had 34 saves.

Doughty’s power-play goal with 3:49 left in the second made it 4-2.

Byfield scored at 1:50 of the third period to pull Los Angeles within one — just 3 seconds after a power play expired — and Kopitar tied it at 4 on a wrist short from the right circle through a screen at 6:54.

Doughty’s slap shot from the above the right circle capped a scoring to put the Kings ahead.

The Kings scored at least four goals in five of their last six games, including a 6-3 victory over the Coyotes in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Coyotes entered as one of the eight teams to not have lost at home.

The Kings outshot the Coyotes 39-23, and the Coyotes went almost 16 minutes without a shot on goal after Durzi’s goal made it 4-1 at 8:55 of the first period. The Coyotes did not have anther shot until Nick Schmaltz’s shot on a power play five minutes into the second.

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot from the right circle 37 seconds into the game and Anderson snapped a wrist shot past Vejmelka at 5:56 of the fast-paced the first period before the Coyotes spurted to their 4-1 lead.

Moser controlled a puck on the right side of the net after Schmaltz’s shot bounced off the top of the goal and pushed it past Copley at 7:46. McBain scored 35 seconds later when he skated in front of the net and redirected a shot from Liam O’Brien.

Durzi made it 4-1 when he gathered the puck at the red line, spun past defenseman Doughty at the left circle and put a wrist shot past Talbot — the first he faced — at 8:55 for the Coyotes’ third goal in 69 seconds.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Coyotes: Host the Blackhawks on Monday.

