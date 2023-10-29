Without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for a second-straight game, the Phoenix Suns needed someone to step up. Fortunately for them, multiple Suns did, helping the team to a 126-104 victory over the Utah Jazz in the home opener at Footprint Center.

Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen started in their places, and both showed up in big ways. Gordon scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, in the first half before missing his two second-half shots.

Allen, who scored just six points over the first two games combined, poured in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting. The two combined for seven assists and three steals as well.

Kevin Durant picked up where he left off in Thursday’s loss to the Lakers where he scored 39 points by leading the Suns as their sole primary option, finishing with 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

The Suns have been turnover-plagued through the first two games with a measly 39-39 assist-to-turnover ratio, but they were able to flip the script in this win, finishing with a much better 31-11 ratio.

Thanks in part to a 37-point first quarter and 40-point third, the Suns’ lead peaked at 33 before starting to pull starters for the fourth.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three. He added two blocks in the loss for Utah.