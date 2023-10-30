Close
Phoenix Suns’ ‘El Valle’ NBA In-Season Tournament court revealed

Oct 30, 2023, 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The NBA on Monday revealed the 30 team courts that will be used for NBA In-Season Tournament games, and the Phoenix Suns’ might hint at a yet-to-be-revealed “El Valle” City Edition jersey.

Phoenix and every other team will play on the specialized courts that for the first time have no wood grain details. They are fully painted, edge to edge, and all feature the NBA Cup at center court.

For the Suns, a mostly purple court is contrasted with a turquoise blue lane that runs through each paint and the center of the court. All teams have that 16-foot-wide color contrast “lane.”

The cup’s silhouettes are also featured in the lanes for every NBA team.

Suns logos appear on the baseline on each end of Phoenix’s court, while pinstriped accents appear in orange and turquoise at the bottom sideline.

Teams will play on the courts for all group play and quarterfinal action in the debut of the NBA In-Season Tournament, which tips off this Friday. The Suns will not play their first tournament game until Friday, Nov. 10, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Phoenix is in Group A with the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

Phoenix Suns In-Season Tournament schedule

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Lakers –  8 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 17 at Jazz – 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Blazers – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24  at Grizzlies – 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Knockout rounds

Quarterfinals: Dec. 4-5

Semifinals: Dec. 7

Championship: Dec. 9

The teams that do not qualify for the knockout rounds will play two regular season games on Dec. 6  and 8. The four quarterfinal losers will play a single regular-season game Dec. 8.

