Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Devin Booker says he’ll be back ‘pretty soon’

Oct 31, 2023, 9:45 PM

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game a...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns watches from the bench during the second half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on October 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker told TNT’s Brian Anderson and Reggie Miller on Tuesday that he’ll be back “pretty soon.”

“When you’re not playing you have more boxes to check than when you are, so just taking it day-by-day and haven’t checked all those boxes yet but it’s coming soon,” Booker added.

Booker, who scored 32 points in Phoenix’s season-opening 108-104 win at Golden State last week, is experiencing a left ankle injury and hasn’t played since.

RELATED STORIES

The three-time All Star, who turned 27 Monday, has missed his team’s last three games, including Tuesday night’s 115-114 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Footprint Center.

Booker was seen in the Suns’ practice facility Tuesday doing shooting drills while jumping and landing on his ankle.

This comes after Suns coach Frank Vogel said before Tuesday’s game there was “no real timetable” for Booker or guard Bradley Beal to return from injury. Beal is dealing with back spasms after having lower back tightness.

Following Tuesday’s loss, the Suns will face the Spurs again at Footprint Center on Thursday before beginning a three-game road trip Saturday.

Phoenix Suns

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs...

Kellan Olson

Victor Wembanyama makes debut in Phoenix with double feature vs. Suns

Rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama makes his first appearance in Phoenix on Tuesday and then plays the Suns again on Thursday

9 hours ago

James Harden, Clippers 76ers...

Associated Press

Reports: James Harden traded from 76ers to Clippers

James Harden got his trade to the Clippers. Los Angeles ships Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, K.J. Martin and picks to the 76ers.

13 hours ago

Phoenix Suns 'El Valle' NBA In-Season Tournament court...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ ‘El Valle’ NBA In-Season Tournament court revealed

The Phoenix Suns' NBA In-Season Tournament court hints at yet-to-be-revealed "El Valle" City Edition jerseys.

2 days ago

The new Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor is unveiled during the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Footpri...

David Veenstra

Phoenix Suns celebrate new Ring of Honor banners during halftime ceremony

The Phoenix Suns unveiled permanent banners for their Ring of Honor members during a halftime ceremony in their home opening victory over the Utah Jazz at Footprint Center on Saturday.

2 days ago

Bismack Biyombo...

Arizona Sports

Report: Former Sun Bismack Biyombo expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies

Former Phoenix Suns Center Bismack Biyombo is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to reports.

2 days ago

Kevin Durant of NBA team Phoenix Suns is seen prior to the Premier League Summer Series match betwe...

Kellan Olson

‘Me and Book need them 2 seats’: Kevin Durant rooting on D-backs in World Series

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant put in a request for he and Devin Booker to get their usual seats for the World Series at Chase Field.

3 days ago

Suns’ Devin Booker says he’ll be back ‘pretty soon’