Arizona Coyotes give up 5 goals in loss to Winnipeg Jets

TEMPE, Ariz. — Nino Niederreiter scored three goals and Brenden Dillon got his first two of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Dillon snapped a 3-3 tie 3:23 into the third period when his slap shot from the left circle hit the far post and ricocheted in. Niederreiter then tipped in a Dillon shot at 7:16 for his third career hat trick.

The Jets (5-4-2) broke a three-game losing streak. They have points in six of their last seven games after a pair of overtime losses. They also improved to 23-6 against the Coyotes since 2011.

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who have lost eight in a row in the series. The Coyotes had won three of their first four at 5,000-seat Mullett Area and were looking for their best home start since winning nine of 10 in 2013-14.

The Jets are 3-1-2 under interim coach Scott Arniel, who is running the team while coach Rick Bowness is on a leave of absence.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets, and Karel Vejmelka had 22 stops for the Coyotes.

