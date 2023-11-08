ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner, WR Michael Wilson limited
Nov 8, 2023, 2:53 PM
While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the help around him is filling up the team’s injury report.
Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson, however, are limited on the report.
Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice.
Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.
The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Backup running back Emari Demercado missed practice with a toe injury, while cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were additionally absent.
Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports
Arizona Cardinals
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Trystan Colon
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|D.J. Humphries
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Cameron Thomas
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Ezekiel Turner
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|James Conner
|RB
|Knee
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
Atlanta Falcons
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Calais Campbell
|DE
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|DeMarcco Hellams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|David Onyemata
|DT
|NIR-rest/ankle
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|Richie Grant
|S
|Neck
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Drake London
|WR
|Groin
|Limited
|–
|–
|–
|Keith Smith
|FB
|Concussion
|Full
|–
|–
|–