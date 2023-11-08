While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the help around him is filling up the team’s injury report.

Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson, however, are limited on the report.

Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice.

Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Backup running back Emari Demercado missed practice with a toe injury, while cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were additionally absent.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP – – – Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP – – – Will Hernandez OL Knee DNP – – – D.J. Humphries OL Ankle DNP – – – Cameron Thomas LB Illness DNP – – – Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring DNP – – – Marco Wilson CB Knee DNP – – – James Conner RB Knee Limited – – – Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Limited – – –

Atlanta Falcons

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dee Alford CB Ankle DNP – – – Calais Campbell DE NIR-rest DNP – – – DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring DNP – – – Mack Hollins WR Ankle DNP – – – David Onyemata DT NIR-rest/ankle DNP – – – Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR-rest DNP – – – Richie Grant S Neck Limited – – – Drake London WR Groin Limited – – – Keith Smith FB Concussion Full – – –

