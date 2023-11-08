Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: RB James Conner, WR Michael Wilson limited

Nov 8, 2023, 2:53 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to make his season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the help around him is filling up the team’s injury report.

Running back James Conner and receiver Michael Wilson, however, are limited on the report.

Conner has missed the past four games on the injured reserve with a knee issue and was designated to return Wednesday, marking his first day of practice.

Wilson missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

RELATED STORIES

The offensive line for Arizona could be short on experienced bodies. Starting left tackle D.J. Humphries and guards Will Hernandez (knee) and Trystan Colon (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Backup running back Emari Demercado missed practice with a toe injury, while cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) and pass-rusher Cameron Thomas (illness) were additionally absent.

Here’s a look at the full team injury reports ahead of the Week 10 game at State Farm Stadium.

Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals injury reports

Arizona Cardinals

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Trystan Colon OL Calf DNP
Emari Demercado RB Toe DNP
Will Hernandez OL Knee DNP
D.J. Humphries OL Ankle DNP
Cameron Thomas LB Illness DNP
Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring DNP
Marco Wilson CB Knee DNP
James Conner RB Knee Limited
Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Limited

Atlanta Falcons

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dee Alford CB Ankle DNP
Calais Campbell DE NIR-rest DNP
DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring DNP
Mack Hollins WR Ankle DNP
David Onyemata DT NIR-rest/ankle DNP
Cordarrelle Patterson RB NIR-rest DNP
Richie Grant S Neck Limited
Drake London WR Groin Limited
Keith Smith FB Concussion Full

