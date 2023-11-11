Want to go see the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night? Want to sit in the owner’s suite?

Well, now’s your chance!

Suns owner Mat Ishbia posted on his official profile on X, formerly Twitter, that he won’t be able to make the game, but would hate to see his suite go to waste.

Has been awesome seeing so much support for our @Suns so far this season! We play OKC tomorrow and I won’t be able to make it, but would love to offer some great Suns fans tickets to the game. We obviously won’t be able to take care of everyone, but I have an extra 10 tickets in… — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) November 11, 2023

That means, the big cheese of the Valley’s NBA team has 10 tickets to give away to Sunday’s tilt.

He wrote he’s going to pick five fans to take someone with them. All you have to do is reply to his post with a picture of whom you would take to the game.

The deadline is noon on Sunday. The game is a 6 p.m. tip at Footprint Center.

The Suns (4-5) are coming off a 122-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at home. The Thunder (5-4) are coming off a 105-98 loss to the Kings in Sacramento.

If you don’t get selected, you can still catch the Suns as they take on the Thunder on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.