Suns owner Mat Ishbia giving away tickets to his suite for Sunday’s game

Nov 11, 2023, 8:58 AM

Mat Ishbia at a game...

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia laughs during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena on February 04, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Want to go see the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night? Want to sit in the owner’s suite?

Well, now’s your chance!

Suns owner Mat Ishbia posted on his official profile on X, formerly Twitter, that he won’t be able to make the game, but would hate to see his suite go to waste.

That means, the big cheese of the Valley’s NBA team has 10 tickets to give away to Sunday’s tilt.

He wrote he’s going to pick five fans to take someone with them. All you have to do is reply to his post with a picture of whom you would take to the game.

The deadline is noon on Sunday. The game is a 6 p.m. tip at Footprint Center.

The Suns (4-5) are coming off a 122-119 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night at home. The Thunder (5-4) are coming off a 105-98 loss to the Kings in Sacramento.

If you don’t get selected, you can still catch the Suns as they take on the Thunder on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

