Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

LeBron James takes swipe at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan following win over Suns on Friday

Nov 11, 2023, 10:46 AM

From right, J.R. Smith and Lebron James are seen on the field prior to the game between the Michiga...

From right, J.R. Smith and Lebron James are seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Stephen Gugliociello's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN GUGLIOCIELLO


Arizona Sports

Never graduate. Even if you never went to college.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said on Friday night that his and his team’s familiarity with Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel helped the offense prepare for Vogel’s defense schemes and changes down the stretch. The Lakers would go on to beat the Suns 122-119 at Footprint Center.

He went as far as to joke that they were “stealing signs,” but said the nice thing would be they’d “still be able to play on Sunday, we won’t get suspended, unlike that team up North.”

This was a reference to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, who was suspended from coaching on gameday for the remainder of the Wolverines’ final three regular-season games.

A temporary restraining order is not going to be heard in time for Michigan’s game against Penn State on Saturday, meaning Harbaugh will not coach against the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

James, an Akron, Ohio native, is a long-standing Ohio State fan. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, James is one of still a select few players to make a successful jump from high school to the NBA. The former St. Vincent-St. Mary standout once told the Cleveland Plain-Dealer that had he played a year of collegiate basketball, he would’ve done so in Columbus as a Buckeye.

Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia at a game...

Stephen Gugliociello

Suns owner Mat Ishbia giving away tickets to his suite for Sunday’s game

Want to go see the Phoenix Suns take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday? Want to sit in the owner's suite? Well, now's your chance!

5 hours ago

LeBron James embraces Bradley Beal...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ lows undo highs of Kevin Durant-LeBron James battle in loss to Lakers

Kevin Durant and LeBron James battled, but the Phoenix Suns' droughts and defensive inconsistencies led to a Los Angeles Lakers win.

13 hours ago

(X screenshot/@Suns)...

Arizona Sports

Devin Booker pulls up to Suns game in El Valle ’57 Chevy Bel Air

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker rolled up to Footprint Center in style on Friday for "El Valle Night.".

16 hours ago

LeBron James winces after a leg injury, Lakers...

Arizona Sports

Lakers’ LeBron James returns after leg injury versus Suns

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James left the game after injuring his leg on a spin move in the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns.

17 hours ago

Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bradley Beal hits buzzer beater to end 1st half of home debut, Lakers pull away late

Suns guard Bradley Beal got off to a hot start in his home debut on Friday against the Lakers during the in-season tournament.

17 hours ago

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns guard Booker to miss Lakers game Friday, Bradley Beal and Anthony Davis available

Devin Booker (right calf strain) is out for the Phoenix Suns game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Footprint Center.

20 hours ago

LeBron James takes swipe at Jim Harbaugh, Michigan following win over Suns on Friday