Coyotes’ Jack McBain to miss time with lower-body injury

Arizona Coyotes forward Jack McBain suffered a lower-body injury and is considered week-to-week, the team announced.

Head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters during morning skate that McBain was day-to-day and would not play on Saturday against the Nashville Predators.

McBain has played in all 13 games this season an is tied for third on the team in goals.

Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller entered Saturday’s matchup with five goals each, while McBain, Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Sean Durzi had four. McBain also has three assists for seven points and 16 shots on goal.

Arizona goal! Scored by Jack McBain with 11:39 remaining in the 1st period. Assisted by Liam O’Brien and Troy Stecher. Arizona: 3

Los Angeles: 1#LAKvsARI #Yotes #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/Tu45K8wuDn — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 28, 2023

The 23-year-old center averages 12:13 on the ice and played 10 minutes in Arizona’s 2-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. He played all 82 games last season and produced 26 points.

Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott was also listed week-to-week on Thursday with an upper-body injury.

Arizona started the year 6-6-1.

Catch the Coyotes versus the Predators on ESPN 620 AM or 98.7 FM HD-2.

